Liberia: Aml High School Principal Credits Strong Leadership and Quality Teaching for 100 Percent Wassce Success

MONROVIA — Juwle Kumeh, Principal of the ArcelorMittal Liberia High School in Yekepa, Nimba County, is celebrating a remarkable academic achievement after all 41 of the school's candidates successfully passed the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The outstanding performance further strengthens the school's reputation as one of Nimba County's leading academic institutions. According to Mr. Kumeh, the achievement is the result of deliberate efforts and systems designed to promote academic excellence. Speaking during an interview on 9 September 2026, Mr. Kumeh highlighted several factors that have contributed to the school's success and encouraged other educational institutions to adopt similar measures to improve learning outcomes across Liberia.

He noted that with strong support from ArcelorMittal Liberia, the school recruits qualified teachers who hold bachelor's degrees in their respective disciplines. He added that teachers are required to maintain high professional standards, including a strict prohibition against soliciting money from students in exchange for grades. The school also follows the Ministry of Education's revised curriculum and uses updated textbooks aligned with the WASSCE syllabus.

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Mr. Kumeh further explained that student assessments extend beyond quizzes and tests, incorporating regular attendance and academic projects as part of the overall evaluation process. Addressing concerns about poor performance in public examinations, he attributed the challenge to unethical practices within some educational institutions, including the commercialisation of education and forms of student exploitation. He stressed that such practices undermine the quality of learning and student achievement.

According to the principal, the success of AML High School demonstrates that Liberian students can excel when provided with quality instruction, discipline, and a conducive learning environment. He also called on the government and education authorities to take stronger action against unauthorised fees and other practices that negatively affect educational standards. Mr. Kumeh emphasised that professional ethics, rather than salary levels, should guide teachers' conduct.

He credited the commitment of AML High School's teaching staff to strong leadership, accountability, and adherence to established policies. He expressed confidence that improved oversight and the elimination of exploitative practices across the education sector would help reverse the trend of poor examination results in many schools. Supporting the principal's remarks, Titi T.

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Andrews, Librarian at AML High School, said the school's library is stocked with updated textbooks across major subject areas, providing students with resources that align with current WASSCE requirements. She noted that students regularly complete assignments and make effective use of the library for research and study.

Ms. Andrews added that many schools continue to rely on outdated learning materials, which can leave students unprepared for examination questions based on newer textbook editions. She believes access to current educational resources is an important factor in improving student performance.