Nigeria: AI-Generated Fake Results, Deepfakes Could Fuel 2027 Election Misinformation

"The approach to the 2027 general elections presents significant challenges for journalism, particularly because of the increasing use of artificial intelligence to produce fabricated election results, deepfake videos, manipulated audio and other deceptive content," Mr Olorunyomi said.

The growing use of artificial intelligence to create fake election results, deepfake videos and manipulated audio could make it harder for Nigerians to distinguish genuine information from falsehood ahead of the 2027 general elections, media stakeholders have warned.

The warning was contained in a communiqué shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday after the eighth Bagauda Kaltho Media Lecture organised by the Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF).

The lecture, held on 19 September to mark the posthumous birthday of investigative journalist Bagauda Kaltho, focused on press freedom, courageous journalism and the growing challenge of election misinformation.

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The organisers stated that social media had made it easier for false information to spread quickly, sometimes reaching large audiences before journalists and fact-checkers could establish whether the claims were true.

The communiqué was signed by Titus Usman, publisher of Jewel Treasure Newspaper, and Sekyen Dadik, executive director of AMDF.

AI and the 2027 elections

Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of PREMIUM TIMES and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) who delivered the keynote address, explained that the 2027 elections would pose new challenges for journalists as AI and digital platforms continued to change how information was produced and shared.

"The approach to the 2027 general elections presents significant challenges for journalism, particularly because of the increasing use of artificial intelligence to produce fabricated election results, deepfake videos, manipulated audio and other deceptive content," Mr Olorunyomi said.

"The speed and reach of social media platforms enable misinformation and disinformation to spread rapidly, often faster than professional journalists and fact-checkers can respond."

Mr Olorunyomi noted that fact-checking and verification tools could help journalists and members of the public identify false information.

But stressed that wider access to such tools, greater awareness and institutional support were needed.

In August, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, also warned that AI-driven disinformation posed a major challenge to the credibility of the 2027 general election.

Mr Amupitan said generative AI had made manipulated videos, audio and images cheaper and harder to detect, with the potential to reach large numbers of people before they could be verified.

A report revealed cases involving manipulated audio, old videos presented as current events and fabricated claims about the electoral process. It has also highlighted the potential use of AI-generated content and fake election results in election disinformation.

Nigeria experienced widespread election misinformation during the 2023 polls. Fake endorsements, forged statements and other false claims circulated on social media, while some misinformation also found its way into mainstream media, Reuters reported at the time.

Press freedom and media survival

Mr Olorunyomi noted that the pressure on journalism extended beyond the spread of false information.

He raised concerns about legal and institutional pressures on the media, including the application of the Cybercrimes Act, as well as the financial difficulties facing news organisations.

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He said the disruption of traditional media business models by digital platforms had put additional pressure on media organisations, contributing to poor remuneration for journalists and weaker news institutions.

The communiqué urged media organisations to strengthen their verification systems and invest in training on fact-checking, digital verification, AI and investigative journalism.

It also called for closer cooperation among journalists, media organisations, professional bodies, civil society groups and technology companies to help identify and counter manipulated and AI-generated content ahead of the elections.

The organisers called for stronger media-literacy programmes in schools, communities, religious organisations and other social institutions, urging Nigerians to pause and verify information before sharing it.