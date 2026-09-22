Nigeria: No, Gunmen Did Not Attack Nigeria's Asaba International Airport - Video Shows Planned Security Simulation

22 September 2026
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Adeniyi

IN SHORT: Social media posts claim gunmen attacked Asaba International Airport in Nigeria's Delta state. But the video offered as proof shows a crisis-response simulation organised by security agencies.

Posts circulating on Facebook claim gunmen attacked Asaba International Airport in Delta state, southern Nigeria, and attempted to kill people. They include a video allegedly showing the attack.

The video shows armed security personnel moving through an airport lobby, while some people lie face down and others watch. Shouting can be heard in the background.

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One post, dated 14 September 2026, reads: "Gunmen attacked Asaba Airport in an attempt to kill innocent people. One suspect has reportedly been apprehended".

The claim was also posted here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But did gunmen attack Asaba airport? We checked.

Video shows planned security simulation

The Airport Police Command dismissed the claim in a statement issued on 14 September, saying the incident was part of a planned simulation conducted by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

"The Airport Police Command wishes to clarify that there was no terrorist attack or security breach at the Asaba International Airport, contrary to reports and narratives currently circulating on social media and other platforms," the statement said.

The police said the "Rapid Response 3" (RR3) exercise was held in Asaba from 7 to 11 September. It simulated an airport security incident to test the coordination and response of security and emergency agencies.

Nigeria's information ministry also described RR3 as a national, multi-agency crisis simulation designed to test the country's preparedness for complex emergencies and security incidents.

The Delta state government also confirmed that the deployment at the airport was part of the exercise.

There is no credible evidence that gunmen attacked Asaba International Airport, and the video shows a planned security simulation.

False reports of attacks at airports can cause unnecessary fear and panic among travellers and the wider public.

The false claim can also be found here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. X @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

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