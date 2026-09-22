Nigeria: Nepza Threatens Sanctions Over Illegal Container Imports

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has announced tighter enforcement against the alleged illegal importation of containers into Free Trade Zones, warning operators involved in unlawful transactions to face penalties under Nigerian law.

The Authority said the measures would include intensified inspections, closer scrutiny of import and export documentation, and coordinated enforcement with relevant government agencies.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPZA, Olufemi Ogunyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Authority's Head of Corporate Communications, Martins Odeh, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ogunyemi said the operating licence granted to Free Trade Zone operators was not merely a permit to conduct business but a legal obligation to comply with regulations governing activities within the zones.

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"Effective immediately, the Authority is tightening its enforcement posture against the allegations of illegal importation of containers into our controlled spaces," he said.

He added that operators who circumvent lawful import and export procedures, mis-declare goods or move containers through unauthorised channels would face regulatory action.

The NEPZA boss said the measures were aimed at protecting legitimate businesses and preventing unlawful activities from undermining confidence in the Free Trade Zone scheme.

"Illegal importation undermines lawful commerce, exposes communities to unregulated goods, and erodes public confidence. We will not permit it to continue unchecked," Ogunyemi said.

He stressed that the Authority would apply its rules fairly, noting that businesses not implicated in wrongdoing would not be punished for the actions of others.

Ogunyemi said operators found culpable would face the consequences prescribed by law, while those cleared of wrongdoing would be allowed to continue their operations.

"The Authority has always handled its regulatory issues with fairness, justice, and transparency," he said.

He also urged operators within the zones to strengthen self-regulation, saying the majority of businesses remained compliant and continued to contribute to economic activity.

"The unlawful actions of a small minority must not be allowed to overshadow, discredit, or obstruct the achievements of the compliant majority," Ogunyemi said.

He added that the Free Trade Zone scheme continued to generate revenue and support investment, manufacturing, exports and job creation, urging operators and government agencies to protect its reputation.

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The latest enforcement drive comes amid concerns over alleged abuse of the free zone regime, including diversion of goods into the domestic market and attempts to circumvent customs and other regulatory requirements.

NEPZA said the strengthened oversight was intended to ensure that incentives granted to Free Trade Zone operators were used for their intended purposes and that activities within the zones remained compliant with Nigerian law.