Nigeria: Troops Foil Terrorist Attacks, Rescue 23 Victims, Arrest 4 Lakurawa Suspects in Sokoto

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (JTF NW OPFY) have recorded major operational successes in Sokoto State, rescuing 23 kidnapped victims, foiling multiple terrorist attacks and arresting four suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group.

In a statement signed by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja on Monday, troops swiftly responded to a terrorist attack on Sabon Gari in Wurno Local Government Area on 20 September 2026.

According to the statement, the terrorists invaded the community firing sporadically and causing residents to flee. Troops engaged them with superior firepower, forcing them to withdraw. During the operation, six kidnapped victims were rescued, while one civilian who sustained a gunshot wound was evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

In a separate operation the same day, troops acting on intelligence that terrorists were attempting to cross the Sabon Birni-Takatsaba Road around Chabe Biyu in Sabon Birni LGA laid an ambush along the terrorists' axis of advance. On sighting the terrorists, troops engaged them, forcing them to flee in disarray. The troops have continued to dominate the general area to deny the terrorists freedom of action.

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Similarly, troops responded to a distress call on terrorist activities along the Isa-Kwanar Isa-Shinkafi Road in Isa Local Government Area. After making contact and engaging the terrorists, the troops forced them to withdraw, and during exploitation of the area rescued 17 kidnapped civilians. One of the rescued victims who sustained a fracture was immediately evacuated to the General Hospital, Isa, for medical attention.

In another intelligence-driven operation, troops acted on information about suspected Lakurawa members driving a herd of rustled cattle from Sarma Village towards Illela. The troops mobilised to Illela LGA and established a snap checkpoint along the suspected route, leading to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of six rustled cows.

The suspects and recovered livestock are currently in military custody for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the group.

Lieutenant Colonel Danja noted that the successes underscore the effectiveness of the intelligence-driven and proactive operations being conducted by troops of Sector 2 to disrupt terrorist activities, rescue kidnapped civilians and deny terrorists freedom of movement across the Joint Operations Area.