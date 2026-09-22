Liberia: Police Reject VP Koung's Call to Release Wrato, Multiple Cybercrime Charges Over Ai-Generated Content

The Liberia National Police has rejected Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung's call for the release of Jerry Nyantee Wrato, pressing four cybercrime charges against him and insisting that an alleged criminal offense cannot be discontinued solely based on the wishes of the person reportedly targeted.

Wrato was recently arrested by police in connection with artificial intelligence-generated content involving Koung. Following the arrest, the vice president publicly called for Wrato's immediate release, saying he had "no desire to press charges" and emphasizing tolerance and compassion.

Koung also reportedly placed a telephone call to Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman concerning the arrest and requested Wrato's release consistent with law.

But in a formal letter addressed to the vice president Monday, Sept. 21, Coleman said police had concluded their investigation and decided to proceed with prosecution, effectively rejecting Koung's request for Wrato's release.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Coleman acknowledged the vice president's intervention and commended what he described as Koung's willingness to exercise tolerance and restraint toward an individual accused of personally targeting him.

"The Liberia National Police has taken due note of your position and the humanitarian spirit in which it was expressed," Coleman wrote.

"However, once conduct potentially constituting a criminal offense comes to the attention of law enforcement, the matter is no longer determined solely by the personal wishes of the individual affected," Coleman told Koung.

He said the LNP has a statutory responsibility to investigate allegations objectively and take appropriate action based on evidence and applicable law.

According to Coleman, the investigation has concluded, with the investigative team resolving to charge Wrato with misuse of devices, cyberstalking, distribution of data messages that incite damage to property or violence, and distribution of harmful data messages.

Police allege the offenses violate Sections 10.1, 15.1, 18.1 and 19.1 of the Cybercrime Act of 2025.

Coleman said Wrato will be forwarded to a court of competent jurisdiction Tuesday, Sept. 22, for further proceedings.

"This action does not constitute a determination of guilt. Mr. Wrato remains entitled to the presumption of innocence and all constitutional and statutory protections until the allegations are adjudicated by the court," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The development follows public debate over Wrato's arrest and the application of Liberia's cybercrime law. On Sept. 19, Koung publicly requested his release after learning that police had arrested him over the AI-generated content involving the vice president.

Koung said at the time that he did not wish to pursue charges and stressed tolerance and compassion, placing his position at odds with the police decision to continue the criminal process.

Coleman said that while the vice president's "compassionate position is deeply appreciated," the nature of the alleged conduct and evidence gathered require the case to be submitted to the judiciary.

"This will ensure that the law is applied impartially and that the ultimate determination is made through the appropriate legal process," Coleman said.