Nigeria: Ministry Begins Emergency Work to End Maje-Dikko Gridlock

The Federal Ministry of Works has commenced emergency intervention to address the prolonged gridlock along the Maje-Dikko axis of the Suleja-Minna corridor in Niger State.

A statement in Abuja said the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, directed the concessionaire handling the affected section to complete immediate remedial works within 48 hours to restore traffic flow.

Goronyo issued the directive during an inspection of the affected section, where he expressed concern over the hardship faced by motorists, commuters and truck drivers who had been trapped in the gridlock for several days.

He said the intervention followed directives from President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who was inspecting federal road projects in Lagos.

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According to him, the ministry had mobilised the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the concessionaire and transportation stakeholders to coordinate the emergency response.

The affected Maje-Dikko section forms part of the approximately 7.9-kilometre Suleja-Minna corridor being handled under a concession arrangement.

"The emergency work is to be completed within the next 48 hours. The concessionaire has already been mobilised to the site, and we are committed to ensuring that the gridlock is brought under control as quickly as possible," Goronyo said.

He attributed the deterioration of the pavement partly to heavy movement of articulated vehicles, particularly those associated with the NNPC depot in the area.

Goronyo said permanent rehabilitation of the affected corridor would include continuous reinforced concrete pavement.