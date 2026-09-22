Madagascar/Nigeria: AFCON 2027Q - Osimhen Ruled Out of Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau Games

Nigeria will be without Victor Osimhen for their upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau after the striker was ruled out with a muscle injury.

The Super Eagles confirmed that Osimhen will miss both fixtures as he continues his recovery from the injury sustained while playing for Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old suffered a muscle strain during Galatasaray's 3-2 away victory over Istanbul Başakşehir on September 4 and has not featured for the Turkish champions since.

Despite the setback, head coach Éric Chelle initially included Osimhen in his squad for the qualifiers, with the coach hopeful that the striker would recover in time to lead Nigeria's attack.

However, his recovery has taken longer than initially anticipated, prompting the decision to withdraw him from the squad for the two matches.

Osimhen's absence is a major blow to the three-time African champions, who are preparing for two crucial Group D fixtures.

Nigeria will host the Barea of Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Thursday before travelling to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau's Djurtus four days later.

The Super Eagles will now have to find an alternative attacking solution as they seek maximum points from the two fixtures in their bid to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.