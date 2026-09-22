Nigeria: Iheanacho Equals Bursaspor Record As Super Eagles Striker Continues Stunning Run in Turkey

His latest goals also stretched his scoring streak to eight consecutive matches, matching the Bursaspor record previously set by Brazilian striker Fernandao during the 2014/15 Süper Lig season.

Kelechi Iheanacho is rewriting the record books at Bursaspor barely two months after arriving in Turkey, with the Super Eagles striker now one game away from claiming a club record that has stood for more than a decade.

Iheanacho scored twice on Saturday as Bursaspor defeated Batman Petrolspor 2-1 away from home in the Turkish 1 Lig, a result that sent the club clear at the top of the table.

The brace took his remarkable tally to 11 goals and two assists in eight league appearances, with the Nigerian finding the net in every league game since his arrival.

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His latest goals also stretched his scoring streak to eight consecutive matches, matching the Bursaspor record previously set by Brazilian striker Fernandao during the 2014/15 Süper Lig season.

Iheanacho matches Fernandao

Fernandao scored in eight successive league matches between rounds 12 and 19 of the 2014/15 campaign, producing a remarkable run that ended in early 2015 after he had scored 13 goals in 18 league appearances.

The Brazilian began that streak against Kasimpaşa in November 2014 before ending it against Gençlerbirliği in January 2015.

He went on to finish the season with 22 league goals and seven assists, and more than a decade later, Iheanacho has matched that mark, despite playing in Turkey's second tier.

Iheanacho had previously established a personal best by scoring in six consecutive matches before his brace against Manisa FK on 7 September extended that run.

The Nigerian's latest three appearances have produced goals against Manisa FK, Esenler Erokspor and Batman Petrolspor, taking him level with Fernandao's eight-game scoring sequence.

He now has the opportunity to make Bursaspor history outright. If he scores in his next league appearance, Iheanacho will move beyond Fernandao's eight-game mark and establish a new club record for consecutive matches with a goal.

Bursaspor flying at the top

Iheanacho's goals have also played a major role in Bursaspor's impressive start to the campaign, and following Saturday's victory, the club moved to the top of the Turkish second division with 19 points from their opening eight matches.

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Bursaspor have recorded six wins and one draw from those eight games and now hold a three-point advantage over Kayserispor, who have played one match fewer.

Iheanacho only joined the club this summer as a free agent following a successful spell in Scotland with Glasgow giants Celtic.

The Nigerian international helped Celtic secure the league and cup double before making the move to Turkey, but his impact in his new surroundings has been immediate.

Just a few months into his Bursaspor career, Iheanacho is already challenging one of the club's longstanding scoring records.

Super Eagles return beckons

The striker's remarkable form comes at an important time for his international career. Iheanacho has been named in Nigeria's squad for next month's friendly against Russia.

This is his first call-up in more than a year, and he will now have the opportunity to impress Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle as he looks to force his way back into the national team setup. His last involvement with the national team came at the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

With his confidence soaring and his goals flowing in Turkey, Iheanacho will be hoping his return to the Super Eagles can lead to a place back in the main Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group and, potentially, the squad for next year's continental championship.

For now, however, another piece of Bursaspor history is within his reach; one more goal could make Iheanacho the first player in the club's history to score in nine consecutive league matches.

Can he?