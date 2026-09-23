The AGOA CSO Network is urging civil society, private-sector leaders, and government stakeholders to prioritize AGOA modernization in national and regional consultations to strengthen its long-term prospects.

Washington, DC — The AGOA Civil Society Organization (CSO) Network welcomes the U.S. Congress’s decision to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) through December 31, 2028.

This extension ensures continued duty-free access for thousands of African products and strengthens one of the continent’s most important trade frameworks. Africa’s exports under AGOA exceeded US$30 billion in 2024, with key growth in apparel, agriculture, minerals, and automotive components. While this renewal is a significant achievement, it requires immediate and coordinated efforts to modernize AGOA and secure its long-term future.

With two years remaining before the next reauthorization cycle, Africa must act promptly. The AGOA CSO Network urges civil society, private-sector leaders, and government stakeholders to collaborate and present a unified position at AfrICANDO 2026. Prioritize AGOA modernization in national and regional consultations to strengthen its long-term prospects.

"Extending AGOA to 2028 is a major achievement. But it is only the beginning. We must seize this moment to define the future of U.S.–Africa trade. I invite all civil society organizations, private‑sector leaders, and government stakeholders to join us at AfrICANDO 2026 in Umuahia. Your voice is essential to shaping a modernized AGOA that delivers inclusive growth, deeper regional integration, and long‑term prosperity for Africa.”-Fred Oladeinde, Chairman, AGOA Civil Society Organization Network

AGOA’s renewal provides:

Duty‑free access for more than 1,800 tariff lines.

Continued eligibility for 33 African countries.

A stable environment for investment, job creation, and supply‑chain expansion.

A platform for aligning AGOA with the AfCFTA, Africa’s flagship continental trade initiative.

Yet the two-year extension is short. Long-term certainty, ideally a 10–15-year renewal, is essential for sustained industrialization, export diversification, and regional value-chain development.

Trade Snapshot: AGOA’s Impact

US$30+ billion in African exports to the U.S. in 2024.

Apparel exports exceeded US$1.4 billion, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Agricultural exports grew by more than 20%, driven by specialty crops, nuts, fruits, and floriculture.

Minerals and metals accounted for nearly half of AGOA trade, with strong performance from South Africa, Ghana, and the DRC.

Automotive components from South Africa and Morocco continued to expand under AGOA preferences.

These gains demonstrate AGOA’s importance, but also the need to modernize it to unlock greater value addition and competitiveness.

Country-Level Considerations

South Africa remains the largest AGOA exporter, with eligibility discussions ongoing and key country-case implications.

Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, and Ethiopia rely heavily on apparel exports and need long-term certainty as key country cases. Nigeria, Ghana, and the DRC benefit significantly from AGOA in minerals, agriculture, and energy products as key country cases.

Smaller LDCs depend on third-country fabric provisions that must be preserved and strengthened as key country cases.

National inputs from these key country cases are essential for AfrICANDO 2026.

The Road Ahead: Advocacy Priorities for 2026–2028

The AGOA CSO Network will intensify efforts to:

Convene national and regional consultations leading into AfrICANDO 2026.

Document private‑sector impacts for USTR’s annual eligibility review.

Advocate for a long-term AGOA reauthorization through 2040. Promote inclusive stakeholder engagement, ensuring civil society, SMEs, women, and youth are represented.

Strengthen partnerships with U.S. civil society, think tanks, and congressional offices.

Join Us in Umuahia

AfrICANDO 2026 will be a defining moment for Africa’s trade future. We urge all stakeholders to participate and help shape a modernized AGOA that supports inclusive growth and deeper U.S.–Africa commercial cooperation.

Join us at AfrICANDO 2026, the premier U.S.–Africa Trade and Investment Conference & Expo

AfrICANDO brings together business leaders, policymakers, civil society, investors, and innovators to shape the future of U.S.–Africa commercial engagement. As Africa’s regional integration accelerates and global markets expand, this program offers an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and position African markets as a dynamic hub for global trade.

In 2026, AfrICANDO returns to Africa and will be hosted by the Abia State Government. Co-organized by The Foundation for Democracy in Africa (FDA) and the Abia Global Chamber of Commerce, this multi-day conference offers high-level plenary sessions, policy forums, business matchmaking, an expansive expo, and the distinguished Medal of Glory Awards (MOGA) Gala.

Theme: Deepening U.S.–Africa Commercial Ties in the Era of AfCFTA -This theme reflects the growing importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in unlocking new commercial pathways. AfrICANDO 2026 gives businesses, policymakers, and civil society the insights, tools, and partnerships needed to capture emerging opportunities across the continent. Whether you are pursuing market entry, investment prospects, policy updates, or strategic alliances, AfrICANDO is your gateway to action.

Be part of the movement. Be part of the momentum.

We invite you to register and take your place among the leaders driving the next chapter of U.S.–Africa trade and investment.

Register now for AfrICANDO 2026 and take advantage of early-bird pricing.