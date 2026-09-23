Nigeria: Kano Football Prodigy, Akilu Jarma Jnr, Eyes Success With Leganés

A Kano Pillars U-17 product, Isa Ussain Akilu Jarma Jnr, is targeting a breakthrough in European football following his recent move to Spanish club Deportivo Leganés.

The 18-year-old Nigerian midfielder joined the Michel Hidalgo Football Academy in Antibes, France, in January 2026, after leaving the junior ranks of Kano Pillars.

Since arriving in France, Akilu has continued to develop his footballing abilities while building experience with regional partner club AS Fontonne at U-19 level.

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Known for his technical ability, vision and versatility in midfield, the youngster stands at 1.88 metres and weighs 73.4kg. He combines his physical presence with a strong left foot and the composure to operate under pressure.

His move to France marked the beginning of a new phase in his development as he adapted to a different football culture and tactical environment.

Officials of the Michel Hidalgo Football Academy have praised Akilu's technical qualities, tactical understanding and commitment to improvement.

The academy's General Manager, Zino Ghenadra, described Akilu as a player who arrived with "valuable technical and athletic attributes", while highlighting his game intelligence, discipline and daily commitment to development.

The academy's head coach, Jérémy De Magalhaes, also praised the midfielder's composure on the ball, particularly his left-footed control and ability to perform under high-press situations.

Akilu has now taken another step in his European football journey after attracting the attention of Spanish club Deportivo Leganés, where he has been admitted into the club's setup for further development.