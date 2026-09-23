Nigeria: Kano Football Prodigy, Akilu Jarma Jnr, Eyes Success With Leganés

22 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A Kano Pillars U-17 product, Isa Ussain Akilu Jarma Jnr, is targeting a breakthrough in European football following his recent move to Spanish club Deportivo Leganés.

The 18-year-old Nigerian midfielder joined the Michel Hidalgo Football Academy in Antibes, France, in January 2026, after leaving the junior ranks of Kano Pillars.

Since arriving in France, Akilu has continued to develop his footballing abilities while building experience with regional partner club AS Fontonne at U-19 level.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Known for his technical ability, vision and versatility in midfield, the youngster stands at 1.88 metres and weighs 73.4kg. He combines his physical presence with a strong left foot and the composure to operate under pressure.

His move to France marked the beginning of a new phase in his development as he adapted to a different football culture and tactical environment.

Officials of the Michel Hidalgo Football Academy have praised Akilu's technical qualities, tactical understanding and commitment to improvement.

The academy's General Manager, Zino Ghenadra, described Akilu as a player who arrived with "valuable technical and athletic attributes", while highlighting his game intelligence, discipline and daily commitment to development.

The academy's head coach, Jérémy De Magalhaes, also praised the midfielder's composure on the ball, particularly his left-footed control and ability to perform under high-press situations.

Akilu has now taken another step in his European football journey after attracting the attention of Spanish club Deportivo Leganés, where he has been admitted into the club's setup for further development.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.