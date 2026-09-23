Nigeria: Firm Unveils Mini-Grid Project to Power 6,000 Homes in Nigeria

Renewable energy firm, All On, has partnered with PowerGen Renewable Energy Nigeria Limited (PowerGen) to expand access to reliable electricity through the development of mini-grid projects across Nigeria.

The partnership, structured as a mezzanine investment, will support isolated and interconnected mini-grid projects serving households, commercial and industrial customers.

PowerGen's portfolio includes the Toto Community Mini Grid Project in Nasarawa State, described as Nigeria's first interconnected hybrid solar mini-grid.

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The investment is expected to support up to 6,000 electricity connections, reaching an estimated 41,000 beneficiaries, with up to 9 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity and 17 MW+ of combined energy impact. The projects are also expected to create approximately 470 jobs across communities and businesses served.

All On CEO, Caroline Eboumbou, said the investment reflected the company's confidence in PowerGen's capacity to scale renewable energy solutions in underserved communities.

"PowerGen has demonstrated that renewable energy solutions can be efficiently deployed to serve communities and businesses where reliable electricity remains a challenge," she said.

According to her, the investment would provide the capital needed to expand access to reliable electricity while supporting economic growth.

All On Investment Manager, Oluseye Bassir, said PowerGen's experience across different renewable energy models made it well positioned to replicate its mini-grid projects across Nigeria.

He said the investment would help move more projects from development into delivery.

PowerGen CEO, Aaron Cheng, said the investment was a strong endorsement of the company's renewable energy platform.

"All On's investment is a strong endorsement of PowerGen's platform and our ability to deliver reliable renewable power at scale," Cheng said.

He added that Nigeria remained an important market for PowerGen and that the investment would support its mission to expand access to affordable and clean energy.

PowerGen operates renewable energy and distribution utility projects across Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

All On, an independent impact investment company seeded by Shell, focuses on catalysing Nigeria's off-grid energy market and expanding affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity access for low-income households and small businesses.