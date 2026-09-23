Nigeria: PDP Faction Criticises Tinubu's Absence At UNGA, Extension of Vacation Abroad

The faction said Mr Tinubu should have proceeded to the United States for the UNGA after his engagements in Europe, rather than extending his vacation.

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, has criticised President Bola Tinubu's absence from the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the extension of his vacation abroad.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the faction argued that Mr Tinubu should not have embarked on a vacation abroad at a time when Nigeria is grappling with insecurity, economic challenges and rising hardship.

Mr Ememobong described the president's absence from the UNGA, which coincided with his vacation, as "disappointing" and called on Nigerians to hold him accountable.

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The presidency announced on Monday that Mr Tinubu's vacation had been extended by a few days. According to a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the president is expected to return to Nigeria by the weekend.

Mr Tinubu departed Nigeria on 30 August for London, United Kingdom, to begin a working vacation.

After spending a week in London, he travelled to Paris, France, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Vincent Bolloré, whose media group has interests in Canal+, MultiChoice and Universal Music Group.

While away, Mr Tinubu delegated Vice-President Kashim Shettima to represent him at some official functions.

Although Mr Shettima departed Abuja for New York on 20 September to attend the 81st UNGA, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, who has also been representing the president at official events, will continue to do so.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has also criticised Mr Tinubu over his vacation and absence from the UNGA. The presidency, however, argued that Atiku's criticism is baseless.

Tinubu should be held accountable

The PDP faction called on Nigerians to hold Mr Tinubu accountable for his decision to skip the UNGA and extend his vacation at a time when, it said, his attention was needed in the country.

He argued that Nigerians had the right to question the president's decision to stay away from the meeting of world leaders.

"The statement, which is issued in utmost bad faith, is as disappointing as it is insulting to Nigerians. It is disappointing because no reasonable parent or caretaker goes on vacation when his house is burning.

"The underlying tone of the message is that Nigerians, no matter how highly or lowly placed, should not question why the President-a servant of the Nigerian people, should be held accountable for his decision to be absent from the meeting of global leaders," he said.

The PDP spokesperson questioned why Mr Tinubu would embark on a vacation while insecurity was rising, the economy remained unstable and Nigerians were experiencing increasing hardship.

"We must remind the President and the Presidency that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu sought for this job, and by being sworn in, he became the servant, not lord and master, of the country and all Nigerians, who have a right to question how he governs them.

"It is therefore necessary to question why the President will be going on vacation at a time when insecurity is on a steady rise, the macroeconomic indices are looking bleak, and the citizens are fed daily with renewed hopelessness. The President's action is a stark opposition to the existential reality of most Nigerians," he added.

Mr Ememobong also said Mr Tinubu should have proceeded to the United States for the UNGA after his engagements in Europe, rather than extending his vacation.

"Furthermore, since he went on holiday in Europe, it was expected that he would proceed from there to America for UNGA- unarguably, the biggest gathering of world leaders, since the distance would be shorter from there. But the President and the Presidency seem to suggest that the President is at liberty to determine which tasks he handles and from where he handles them. There is no greater insult to the presidential mandate than this.

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"If the President is not in Nigeria solving the problems of the country, he should be at UNGA seeking international help for the country, but our President is lounging and enjoying himself in a country whose president is at UNGA, and his handlers are questioning the rights of the President's employers to demand accountability," he added.

The PDP faction urged Nigerians to vote Mr Tinubu out of office in the 2027 presidential election.

"Nigerians are hereby called upon to note the disrespect and disdain that the Presidency has served on us for asking questions and demanding that our President execute the responsibilities of his office.

"This must guide our choices at the ballot in January, during the presidential elections, because we need a President who is ready, willing and able to work conscientiously for our country, locally and internationally," Mr Ememobong said.