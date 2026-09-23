Uganda: How Uganda Is Preparing Against the Threat of Arboviral Diseases

Arboviruses are viruses carried by mosquitoes and ticks and passed to people when they are bitten. Many arboviruses were first identified in East Africa, where they remain a serious threat. Of the 24 arboviruses identified in Uganda, six have been linked to outbreaks: dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever, West Nile fever and o'nyong'nyong. Many mosquito-borne viruses in the country are likely still undiscovered.

And Uganda's exposure risk is rising. Rapid urbanisation is worsening the threat, because Aedes mosquitoes multiply in poorly managed water and sanitation conditions, and climate change and population movement compound it.

What the evidence shows

A recent study in Uganda looked at arbovirus seroprevalence -- the share of a population carrying antibodies to arboviral infection -- and reported that it was at nearly 10 percent, with activity peaking in the rainy season. Most positive cases were in central Uganda, and infection rates were highest among children aged 5-14 years and outdoor workers. Despite a strong legacy of arbovirus research, a World Health Organization (WHO) assessment of country capacities found Uganda had yet to develop robust systems against this threat.

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The urgency extends beyond these diseases. Approximately 70 percent of outbreaks originate among animals, making arboviral surveillance critical for detecting viruses before, or at the point when, they cross from animals to people. This is the same pathway that produces pandemic threats, and the interval between spillover and detection determines whether an event stays local. Arboviral surveillance must therefore be embedded in national pandemic preparedness efforts, not act as a standalone disease programme.

A multitude of constraints have made this difficult in Uganda: limited diagnostic capacity, weak vector surveillance and a lack of sustainable financing. Another major reason can be found at the clinical level, where health workers may not suspect arboviral illness, as they lack the capacity to perform tests that would differentiate between arboviruses and other illnesses, so it is often missed when patients first seek care.

Surveillance to prevent pandemics

Malaria Consortium is generating evidence to tackle this issue through the Strengthening Uganda's Preparedness Against Arboviral Threats project (SUPAAT), running since January 2024 and due to close in June 2027, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Uganda Virus Research Institute, with funding from Malaria Consortium US.

Through SUPAAT, we have rolled out training for data recorders and district trainers to improve surveillance reporting, and for national technical experts to cascade knowledge to medical staff, screen community members and route blood samples from non-malaria fever patients for laboratory testing. The project has established vector surveillance and insecticide resistance monitoring to catch resistance before it becomes widespread and is running community awareness programmes to educate individuals on the threat of arboviruses.

A key objective has been to strengthen the national policy landscape by supporting the Ministry of Health to develop a national arbovirus policy and action plan. That goal has now been met.

At the dissemination workshop, held on 30th June 2026, Dr Bwire Godfrey, Assistant Commissioner Health Services for Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, identified a breakthrough: the department now holds arboviral data it previously lacked. The distinction matters for implementation. A strategy developed without baseline data can only express intent, whereas one based on district evidence can be costed, targeted and monitored.

What's next

Stakeholders have endorsed the Uganda National Arboviral Diseases Strategic Plan 2025-2030, which applies a One Health approach, aligned to Vision 2040 and global health frameworks. The plan sets dated targets across district reporting, vaccination coverage, laboratory capacity, health worker training and One Health coordination: routine reporting in at least 70 percent of districts, yellow fever coverage above 85 percent nationally, diagnostic services extended to Health Centre III level and coordination mechanisms functioning in every district by 2030.

The immediate steps going forward are procedural but consequential. They will involve a baseline assessment, a costed annual workplan, presentation to Ministry senior management and a sustainability plan enabling districts to integrate arboviral work into routine care. A mid-term review is scheduled for 2027/2028.

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The power of partnership and ownership

The government cannot deliver the plan alone, said Dr Allan Muruta, Commissioner for Integrated Epidemiology, Surveillance and Public Health Emergencies, and he called on partners to align with the national framework.

"It's crucial to encourage participants to take ownership of the plan," says Louise Cook, Regional Risk and Programmes Manager for East and Southern Africa at Malaria Consortium, confirming the organisation's intention to keep working with the Ministry.

As arboviral threats intensify across the region, the case for treating this surveillance as core pandemic infrastructure, not a side programme, will only grow. Whether the plan delivers now depends on sustained financing and follow-through. With continued government leadership and coordinated support from partners, Uganda now has an opportunity to turn stronger evidence and surveillance into earlier action, more resilient health systems and better protection for communities.