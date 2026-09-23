Nigeria: Troops Foil Kidnap, Rescue 6 Varsity Students, Driver in Katsina

23 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian troops have foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued six female students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma and their driver in Katsina State.

The ⁠⁠⁠victims were rescued along the Daye-Malufashi road in Danmusa Local Government Area after troops responded to a kidnapping incident at about 10:48 p.m. on Monday.

The victims were handed over to the Nigeria Police for onwards continuation of their journey, according to an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In Plateau, the report said the troops of Operation Enduring Peace rescued two kidnapped victims during separate operations in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas.

It added that troops responded to sporadic gunfire by suspected kidnappers and rescued a victim who sustained gunshot wounds at Panyam, Mangu.

According to the report, the victim was evacuated to COCIN Hospital for medical attention.

"At Fanga village, Bokkos, troops also foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued an injured victim after the suspected kidnappers fled on sighting the troops.

"The victim was evacuated to a clinic in Daffo, while efforts continued to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

"Troops also arrested a suspected criminal at Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area, over an alleged attack on a family at Gonifal Guru.

"Meanwhile, troops of Operation Savannah Shield discovered and safely detonated an improvised explosive device along the Dekara-Masaka-Machan Geda-Baturen Daji road in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger," it said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.