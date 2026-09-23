Nigeria: Troops Foil Kidnap, Rescue 6 Varsity Students, Driver in Katsina

The Nigerian troops have foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued six female students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma and their driver in Katsina State.

The ⁠⁠⁠victims were rescued along the Daye-Malufashi road in Danmusa Local Government Area after troops responded to a kidnapping incident at about 10:48 p.m. on Monday.

The victims were handed over to the Nigeria Police for onwards continuation of their journey, according to an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

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In Plateau, the report said the troops of Operation Enduring Peace rescued two kidnapped victims during separate operations in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas.

It added that troops responded to sporadic gunfire by suspected kidnappers and rescued a victim who sustained gunshot wounds at Panyam, Mangu.

According to the report, the victim was evacuated to COCIN Hospital for medical attention.

"At Fanga village, Bokkos, troops also foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued an injured victim after the suspected kidnappers fled on sighting the troops.

"The victim was evacuated to a clinic in Daffo, while efforts continued to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

"Troops also arrested a suspected criminal at Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area, over an alleged attack on a family at Gonifal Guru.

"Meanwhile, troops of Operation Savannah Shield discovered and safely detonated an improvised explosive device along the Dekara-Masaka-Machan Geda-Baturen Daji road in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger," it said. (NAN)