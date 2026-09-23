West Africa: Liberia Leads Ecowas Electoral Mission

FREETOWN — Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) is leading a delegation of West African election experts on a week-long post-election follow-up and needs assessment mission to neighboring Sierra Leone.

The mission, organized under the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), is headed by NEC-Liberia Co-Chairperson Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves and runs from September 20 to 26.

According to the NEC, the delegation is engaging key electoral stakeholders to assess post-election developments, identify institutional needs and strengthen cooperation among election management bodies in the subregion.

On Monday, September 21, Reeves and members of the ECONEC delegation held a pre-mission briefing in Freetown before meeting with the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative as part of a series of planned engagements.

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The delegation is expected to meet with the Political Parties Regulation Commission (PPRC), National Elections Watch (NEW), Sierra Leone Police (SLP), Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Ministry of Justice and Sierra Leone Bar Association (SLBA).

It will also hold discussions with representatives of the ruling Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), the opposition All People's Congress (APC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The mission is expected to conclude with a debriefing session with the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL).

The engagements are intended to provide ECONEC with an assessment of electoral needs and challenges in Sierra Leone following the country's most recent electoral cycle and to identify areas where regional cooperation and technical support may be required.

Liberia's leadership of the mission comes as election management bodies across West Africa seek to strengthen institutional cooperation, electoral integrity and peaceful democratic processes.

The NEC has also participated in regional election observation and technical exchanges through ECONEC, which brings together election management bodies from ECOWAS member states to promote cooperation and exchange expertise on electoral administration.