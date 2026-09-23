Liberia: LNP Warns of 'Death Trap' in Lower Bong

CAPITOL BYPASS — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has warned motorists and other road users of a potentially dangerous section of the Monrovia-Bong County highway at Kpakor Hill in Lower Bong County, where erosion has reportedly left part of the road in deplorable condition.

The police are urging commercial drivers, motorists, motorcyclists and pedestrians traveling through the area to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed and remain vigilant to avoid crashes and possible casualties.

In a public safety notice issued Tuesday, September 22, the LNP said the deteriorating section of the highway poses a potential hazard to road users.

"The Liberia National Police is informing motorists and other road users that a portion of the main road from Monrovia toward Bong County, particularly the Kpakor Hill area in Lower Bong County, is reportedly in deplorable condition due to erosion," the LNP said.

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"The affected section poses a potential hazard to motorists and other road users."

The police urged travelers to take necessary safety precautions and cooperate with relevant authorities while using the affected section of the highway.

The warning comes amid continuing concerns over road traffic crashes across Liberia.

In its first-quarter road traffic report released on April 3, 2026, the LNP recorded 478 crashes nationwide between January and March, resulting in 71 deaths and 309 injuries.

According to the police data, March recorded the highest number of crashes during the three-month period, with 186 cases, as well as the highest number of fatalities and injuries.

Car-to-car collisions accounted for the largest category of crashes, followed by motorcycle-related incidents. Together, the two categories represented nearly 70 percent of the cases recorded during the quarter.

Montserrado County recorded the highest number of crashes, with 279 cases, while Nimba, River Gee and Margibi counties were also among counties reporting significant numbers of incidents.

The LNP said vehicle operators were the group most affected by road crashes, while males accounted for the majority of casualties during the period under review.

Police have renewed calls for drivers, motorcyclists, pedestrians and other road users to obey traffic regulations, reduce excessive speed and exercise greater caution on the country's roads.

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The LNP said it remains committed to strengthening road-safety measures and reducing traffic-related deaths and injuries nationwide.