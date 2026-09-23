Liberia: Bong District #2 Battles Water, Teacher Shortages

GBARNGA — Communities in Bong County Electoral District #2 are grappling with shortages of teachers and access to safe drinking water, prompting Representative James M. Kolleh to promise interventions in some of the affected towns.

At Barsee Kpangbai Public School in Blemeyea, only two teachers are reportedly available to serve the school, while Kpolokplah Public School has yet to resume regular classes as its Parent-Teacher Association struggles to raise money to compensate four volunteer teachers.

Residents of Kpolokplah are also facing difficulties accessing safe drinking water following problems with the community's hand pump.

According to residents, families are walking several minutes to a nearby stream to fetch water, raising concerns about access to a reliable and safe water source.

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Responding to the concerns, Kolleh said he is working to secure two additional teachers for Barsee Kpangbai Public School while assessing the needs of other schools across the district.

The Bong County lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, said schools in the district received about 5,000 armchairs last year and that additional school furniture is expected to be provided this year.

Kolleh also promised to intervene in the water situation in Kpolokplah, saying water projects are being undertaken in several communities across District #2.

He said Kpolokplah is expected to benefit from the broader water initiative but promised to have the damaged hand pump repaired as an immediate measure while residents await a more permanent solution.

The commitments come amid continuing calls from residents for improvements in basic services, particularly education, safe drinking water, healthcare and road infrastructure.

Kolleh said he remains committed to responding to constituents' concerns and addressing challenges affecting education and access to water across the district.

The lawmaker has represented Bong County Electoral District #2 since winning a 2021 by-election and subsequently contesting the 2023 elections.