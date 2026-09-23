Liberia On Climate-Security Agenda At Unga

NEW YORK — Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is convening a high-level dialogue on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, focusing on the growing links between climate change, conflict and natural resource management.

The dialogue, titled "The Nexus between Climate, Conflict, and Natural Resources: Pathways to Peace, Resilience, and Sustainable Development," is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, at the Westin New York Grand Central.

The event brings together international policymakers, African climate experts, development partners and other stakeholders to examine how responsible management of forests, land, water and minerals can contribute to peacebuilding, climate resilience and sustainable development.

The dialogue comes as Liberia serves its 2026-2027 term on the United Nations Security Council and seeks to elevate discussions around climate-related security risks, sustainable development and responsible natural resource governance.

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EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo is expected to welcome participants, while Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti is scheduled to formally open the dialogue and outline its objectives.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UNDP Associate Administrator Haoliang Xu is expected to deliver the keynote address on "Climate Change as a Threat Multiplier and Global Security Imperative."

Discussions will examine how climate change and competition over natural resources can contribute to instability, while exploring ways sustainable resource management could strengthen communities and support peace.

A high-level panel moderated by UNDP Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Director of the Bureau for Policy and Programme Support Francine Pickup will examine global, regional and national trends.

Kenya's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Dr. Ali Daud Mohamed, is expected to discuss approaches linking climate resilience, peacebuilding and natural resource governance.

Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, Chair of the African Group of Negotiators and Director for Adaptation, Climate Resilience and Risk Management at Ghana's Environmental Protection Authority, will provide an African perspective on climate security, including developments in the Sahel and West Africa.

Liberia Carbon Markets Authority Chief Executive Officer Jeanine Milly Cooper is expected to address the potential role of carbon markets and climate finance in supporting environmental protection while generating benefits for local communities.

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Colorado State Representative Naquetta Ricks, who also serves as President of the African Chamber of Commerce Colorado, is expected to discuss investment opportunities linked to Liberia's natural resources and the potential role of the Liberian diaspora in climate-resilient investment.

Oretha Juah Bestman-Yates, described by organizers as a climate-change survivor, will provide a community perspective on the effects of climate change on livelihoods and communities in Liberia.

Participants are also expected to view a documentary highlighting Liberia's natural assets, including its forests, waterways and landscapes, and their importance to communities and livelihoods.

Liberia's extensive forests, rivers, mineral resources and coastline play significant economic and social roles, while also placing environmental governance at the center of debates over development, community rights and climate resilience.

The EPA says Liberia's experience provides an opportunity to examine how environmental protection and responsible natural resource management can contribute to sustaining peace and strengthening community resilience.

The dialogue is expected to conclude with recommendations for governments, development partners and investors on addressing climate-related risks while promoting peace and sustainable development.

The EPA is Liberia's principal environmental regulatory agency, with responsibilities that include environmental protection, pollution control, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience. It also coordinates aspects of Liberia's obligations under major international environmental agreements.