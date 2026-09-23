Gambia: Our Territorial Waters Cannot Be Protected Without More Equipment

The Gambia Navy is responsible for safeguarding the resources in our territorial waters. People are thinking of only fish stock when they discuss the resources in our territorial waters. It is often forgotten that offshore oil comes from wells beneath territorial waters.

It is therefore a matter of concern that during the tour of the CDS the shortage of surveillance equipment and other materials was highlighted as major constraints to the operations of the navy. The Gambia is losing a lot from illegal fishing.

It is unfortunate that priority is not given to equipping and fueling the Gambia Navy. This is causing losses to the nation. The situation needs to be reversed without delay in order to protect the resources in our territorial waters.