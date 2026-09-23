Gambia: Our Territorial Waters Cannot Be Protected Without More Equipment

23 September 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia Navy is responsible for safeguarding the resources in our territorial waters. People are thinking of only fish stock when they discuss the resources in our territorial waters. It is often forgotten that offshore oil comes from wells beneath territorial waters.

It is therefore a matter of concern that during the tour of the CDS the shortage of surveillance equipment and other materials was highlighted as major constraints to the operations of the navy. The Gambia is losing a lot from illegal fishing.

It is unfortunate that priority is not given to equipping and fueling the Gambia Navy. This is causing losses to the nation. The situation needs to be reversed without delay in order to protect the resources in our territorial waters.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.