Liberia: Ngafuan Courts Investors in New York

Liberia is stepping up efforts to attract international private capital, with Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan calling on investors to take a closer look at the country's expanding opportunities, improving economic fundamentals and significant infrastructure needs.

Minister Ngafuan made the call Monday, September 21, at a high-level Liberia Investment Roundtable in New York, where he presented Liberia as an emerging investment destination with opportunities across key sectors and a Government committed to economic reforms and private-sector growth.

"Liberia is stable, growing, reforming, and open for serious business," Ngafuan told participants, urging international investors to explore opportunities in Liberia and partner with the Government in driving economic transformation.

The roundtable was convened by the Office of the Political Advisor to the President in collaboration with the National Investment Commission on the sidelines of the 2026 United Nations General Assembly.

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The gathering brought together senior Liberian government officials and investment stakeholders to discuss opportunities for mobilizing private capital and strengthening partnerships around Liberia's development priorities.

Ngafuan's presentation focused on Liberia's improving economic fundamentals, ongoing reforms, investment opportunities and infrastructure requirements, highlighting the potential for greater private-sector participation in the country's economic development.

The finance minister used the engagement to underscore the Government's determination to improve the investment climate and create conditions capable of attracting long-term capital into productive sectors of the economy.

He also highlighted the importance of infrastructure development as a critical component of Liberia's investment agenda, given the need for stronger connectivity and productive capacity to support businesses and unlock opportunities across the country.

The Government's investment push is also linked to its broader efforts to mobilize private capital to complement public resources for development.

For Liberia, attracting greater investment is critical to expanding productive activity, supporting job creation, increasing economic opportunities and strengthening the country's capacity to finance development.

Minister Ngafuan's engagement in New York comes as the Government seeks to deepen economic reforms and strengthen its engagement with international investors, development partners and private-sector actors.

The roundtable provided an opportunity for the Government to directly present Liberia's investment prospects to potential investors and discuss areas where private capital could support national development priorities.

Participants included Minister of Mines and Energy R. Matenokay Tingban; Minister of Agriculture Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah; Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Sekou M. Kromah; Chief Executive Officer of the Carbon Markets Authority and Presidential Envoy on Climate Action Jeanine Cooper; Senior Advisor to the President Dr. Augustine Konneh; and Christian Dunbar, Senior Advisor for Investment Financing and Development and Presidential Special Envoy for Trade and Investment.

The participation of officials from the mining, agriculture, telecommunications, climate and investment sectors underscored the Government's effort to present a broad range of investment opportunities to international stakeholders.

Liberia possesses significant potential in sectors including mining, agriculture, infrastructure, telecommunications and emerging carbon-market opportunities, while substantial investment needs remain across the economy.

Ngafuan's message was therefore centred on connecting Liberia's development needs with investors capable of providing long-term capital, technology, expertise and partnerships.

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The Minister said the Government remains focused on reforms intended to strengthen the investment environment, mobilize private capital and establish stronger partnerships that can accelerate infrastructure development, employment creation and sustainable economic growth.

The New York engagement represents part of the Government's broader effort to position Liberia more actively within international investment discussions and attract capital that can support productive economic transformation.

As Liberia seeks to expand its economic base, the Government is increasingly looking to private investment to help address infrastructure gaps, develop productive sectors and create more employment opportunities.

Ngafuan's appeal to investors was framed around a country he described as stable, growing and reforming, with opportunities for investors willing to participate in its next phase of economic development.