Liberian Contractors Appeal to Boakai Over Access to Govt Projects

Liberian construction companies are spending money to remain registered, certified and ready for work, yet qualified firms continue to struggle to secure government projects, the Association of Liberian Construction Contractors (ALCC) has told President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

In a September 21, 2026, letter seeking presidential intervention, ALCC President Mrs. Kimberly K. Toure warned that limited access to public construction contracts threatens the survival of domestic businesses and the livelihoods of workers and suppliers who depend on them.

"Our central appeal is that Liberian firms with proven ability should have a fair and meaningful place in building their own country," Toure wrote.

"Their participation should be reflected not only in policy statements but also in actual contract opportunities, employment, skills development, business growth and the expansion of Liberia's domestic productive capacity."

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The communication raises concerns that capable Liberian companies are struggling to benefit from public infrastructure spending, even when they possess the experience, personnel, equipment and financial capacity required to execute projects.

"Our members have raised concerns that opportunities are frequently awarded to foreign owned companies, leaving capable Liberian firms with limited access to the public investment that should also contribute to the growth of domestic enterprises," she stated.

Toure acknowledged the contribution of foreign investors and international contractors, including the capital, expertise and technical capacity they bring to major infrastructure projects. However, she argued that Liberia's infrastructure programme should also help qualified domestic businesses grow, create employment and retain more economic activity within the country.

A central concern in the letter is the cost of maintaining a compliant construction business while contract opportunities remain uncertain.

To illustrate the burden, Toure cited documentation dated September 18, 2026, from one locally owned construction company showing US$2,202.50 in direct registration and certification expenses.

According to the letter, the amount comprised US$50 for a Liberia Business Registry business certificate, US$150 for Articles of Incorporation from the Ministry of Commerce, US$1,400 for Ministry of Public Works CCCS certificates, US$102.50 for a NASSCORP certificate and US$500 for PPCC vendor registration.

Those expenses, she explained, exclude transportation and miscellaneous costs, as well as the broader financial demands of maintaining offices, paying employees, acquiring and maintaining equipment, preparing bids and travelling to project sites.

The burden is particularly difficult for small and medium sized Liberian companies that must maintain compliance even when they have no active contracts.

"These investments are made by Liberian entrepreneurs before they can benefit from any government contract," Toure wrote. "Yet compliance alone does not guarantee access to work."

The ALCC president made clear that the association is seeking fair competition and meaningful participation, with contractors still needed to demonstrate their ability to perform.

"Our appeal is not for standards to be lowered or for contracts to be awarded without merit," she stated. "We support competitive pricing, rigorous technical requirements, effective supervision and accountability for poor performance."

Toure warned that the consequences of limited contract access reach beyond company owners. Construction businesses provide work for engineers, architects, surveyors, masons, carpenters, electricians, plumbers and equipment operators. They also generate income for building material suppliers, transport operators, workshops, food vendors and other small businesses around project sites.

"When a local contractor loses the ability to operate, the effects can move through this wider network. Workers lose income. Suppliers lose customers. Families face greater difficulty meeting school fees, rent and other household needs," she wrote.

The letter also warned of a cycle in which domestic contractors struggle to build the capacity required for larger projects because they cannot access the work needed to gain that experience.

Without reasonable opportunities, Toure said, even experienced firms can lose skilled employees, equipment and financial strength, weaken domestic competition and increasing dependence on external contractors.

To address these concerns, the association requested a transparent review of the participation and success rates of Liberian owned companies in public construction procurement.

The proposed review would examine contract values, qualification requirements, evaluation outcomes and the application of domestic preference measures. It would also provide a mechanism to examine documented complaints from contractors who believe their bids were unfairly rejected or procurement decisions improperly changed.

Toure urged the full implementation of applicable domestic preference and reservation measures where Liberian companies submit responsive, competitive bids and demonstrate the technical competence, financial capacity and delivery record required for a project.

She also recommended matching experience requirements, turnover thresholds, bid securities and equipment requirements to the size and complexity of individual projects.

Where technically and economically appropriate, the letter proposed dividing larger programmes into manageable lots to allow capable Liberian firms to compete while maintaining quality, coordination and value for money.

Greater access to procurement information was another priority. The ALCC called for procurement plans, bidding opportunities, evaluation criteria and award notices to be readily accessible. It also requested meaningful explanations for unsuccessful bidders through established procedures, allowing companies to improve future submissions and pursue available review mechanisms where necessary.

On financing, Toure sought engagement among the government, commercial banks and the ALCC to improve access to working capital, performance guarantees and equipment financing.

She stressed that timely payment for certified work is equally necessary.

"A contractor that has completed its obligations should be able to meet its commitments to workers, suppliers and financial institutions without prolonged uncertainty," she wrote.

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For projects beyond the capacity of an individual Liberian company, the association recommended credible joint ventures and subcontracting arrangements consistent with applicable rules. These partnerships, Toure said, should give local firms clearly defined responsibilities, fair compensation and genuine opportunities to develop technical and managerial skills.

The ALCC requested a meeting involving the President's office, the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission and the association.

The proposed engagement would review contractors' concerns and establish a practical action plan, identify responsible institutions and create a framework for monitoring progress.

Toure affirmed that Liberian contractors must be held accountable for the quality, cost and timely completion of their projects, while insisting that qualified firms deserve a credible opportunity to participate.

"At the same time, the nationality of a company should neither substitute for evidence of competence nor become a barrier to a qualified Liberian company's participation," she wrote.

The association pledged to help government institutions document members' concerns, identify qualified contractors and strengthen performance and transparency across the sector.

Toure urged Boakai to ensure that infrastructure investment builds more than roads and public buildings, calling for practical measures that also strengthen Liberian businesses, workers, skills and institutions.