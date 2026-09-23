Nigeria: Abdulsalam Makes History As Nigeria's Lone Referee At U17 World Cup

Nigerian referee Kasimu Abiola Abdulsalam has been selected by FIFA to officiate at the 2026 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Abdulsalam is the only Nigerian among the 81 match officials appointed for the tournament, which will run from November 19 to December 13.

The 34-year-old referee, who has been a FIFA-licensed official since 2022, is one of four centre referees selected from Africa. Eight assistant referees from the continent are also part of the officiating team.

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His appointment comes four years after Nigerian match official Mimisen Iyorhe Calvin Onwuka served as an assistant referee at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup.

Abdulsalam has previously officiated at two Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including the 2023 and 2026 editions.

FIFA chief refereeing officer and chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, said the selected officials were among the most promising referees from their respective confederations.

"For this year's edition, we have again brought together some of the most promising officials from every confederation," Collina said.

"They have been selected not only for their performances, but also for their ability to work as part of an international team and meet the demands of a major FIFA tournament."

While Abdulsalam will represent Nigeria among the match officials, the country's Golden Eaglets will not feature at the tournament after failing to progress beyond the West Africa Football Union stage of the qualifiers.