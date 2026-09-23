Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay Pushes Stronger Judicial Ties With France

Liberia's Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay is pushing for stronger and more structured judicial cooperation between Liberia and France, as the Liberian judiciary seeks international partnerships to strengthen judicial administration, professional capacity, digital transformation and public confidence in the justice system.

Chief Justice Gbeisay made the push during a high-level meeting Monday, September 21, 2026, in Paris with Christophe Soulard, First President of France's Court of Cassation, where the two judicial leaders discussed opportunities for sustained institutional cooperation between Liberia and France.

The meeting, facilitated by Liberia's Ambassador to France, Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, focused on judicial cooperation, institutional development, professional exchanges, judicial training, digitalization, accountability and the rule of law.

The discussions formed part of Chief Justice Gbeisay's broader effort to build international partnerships capable of supporting Liberia's ongoing judicial reforms while creating opportunities for Liberian judges and judicial officers to benefit from international experience and professional exchanges.

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Chief Justice Gbeisay expressed appreciation to President Soulard for the engagement, describing the relationship between Liberia and France as one that could provide a foundation for deeper judicial cooperation despite differences between the two countries' legal traditions.

While Liberia operates within a common-law tradition and France follows a civil-law system, Chief Justice Gbeisay emphasized that both jurisdictions share a fundamental responsibility to protect justice, human rights and the rule of law.

He said the differences in legal systems should not prevent the two countries from learning from each other and developing practical areas of cooperation that can strengthen the administration of justice.

The Chief Justice highlighted several reforms currently being pursued by Liberia's judiciary, including the expansion of magisterial courts and judicial complexes, digitization of judicial records and the strengthening of Judicial Monitoring, Evaluation and Accountability mechanisms.

According to him, the reforms are intended to improve judicial performance, strengthen institutional accountability and restore public confidence in the justice system.

He pointed to France's experience in judicial administration, case management, professional training, digitalization, judicial efficiency, ethics and accountability as areas from which Liberia could draw useful lessons.

The proposed cooperation would also provide opportunities for reciprocal learning, with Liberia offering its own experience in post-conflict justice, the interaction between customary and statutory law, and justice delivery in resource-constrained environments.

A major component of the proposed partnership is closer cooperation between Liberia's James A.A. Pierre Judicial Institute and France's École Nationale de la Magistrature (ENM), one of the country's principal institutions for judicial training.

Chief Justice Gbeisay proposed that the two institutions explore short-term professional training, judicial exchanges, study programmes, seminars and other capacity-building initiatives.

Such cooperation, he indicated, could expose Liberian judicial officers to international approaches to judicial administration while strengthening professional standards and institutional capacity within Liberia's judiciary.

Digital transformation also emerged as a key area for possible cooperation. The Liberian side expressed interest in learning from France's experience in digital case management and electronic judicial records, particularly as Liberia seeks to reduce case delays and backlogs.

The proposed areas of cooperation could also include judicial ethics, professional standards, disciplinary systems and accountability mechanisms, with the broader objective of strengthening public confidence in the courts.

Chief Justice Gbeisay further identified mediation, conciliation and alternative dispute resolution as potential areas for collaboration, particularly in addressing land and community disputes that can place pressure on the formal court system.

Beyond technical exchanges, the Chief Justice proposed establishing a long-term institutional relationship between the Supreme Court of Liberia and France's Court of Cassation.

The proposed relationship would include regular communication between judicial leaders, reciprocal visits and delegations, exchanges of legal and judicial knowledge, sharing of judgments and jurisprudence, and joint seminars and conferences.

Chief Justice Gbeisay also proposed the development of a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a formal framework for the relationship and requested that the French side consider a draft cooperation framework.

The proposed MoU would provide a basis for identifying priority areas, organizing professional exchanges and establishing mechanisms for sustained collaboration rather than limiting cooperation to individual meetings or short-term initiatives.

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For Liberia, the proposed partnership comes as the judiciary continues efforts to improve access to justice, strengthen court administration and modernize judicial processes.

Chief Justice Gbeisay reaffirmed the Liberian judiciary's commitment to judicial independence, the rule of law, access to justice, professional administration and institutional accountability.

He stressed that technical cooperation should reinforce, rather than compromise, transparency, accountability and judicial independence.

The Chief Justice also invited President Soulard to visit Liberia, including the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, as part of efforts to strengthen direct institutional relations between the two judicial systems.

The proposed Liberia-France judicial partnership, if formalized, would establish a broader platform for cooperation covering judicial education, professional development, digital transformation, case management, ethics, accountability and alternative dispute resolution.

The engagement in Paris therefore represents an effort by Liberia's judiciary to move beyond informal exchanges toward a more structured relationship with one of Europe's established judicial institutions, while adapting relevant international experience to Liberia's own legal and institutional environment.