Liberia: Red Cross Launches Third Major Disaster Response

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has launched its third major disaster response of 2026, mobilizing emergency assistance for more than 7,500 people affected by widespread flooding across six counties, as Liberia confronts a series of disasters that has pushed the organization's emergency spending for the year beyond US$1.1 million.

The latest intervention targets families whose homes, farms and livelihoods have been severely affected by flooding in Margibi, Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa counties.

The response follows two major emergency operations already completed by the Red Cross this year, including a windstorm intervention in Nimba and Lofa counties and a separate response to fire outbreaks across five counties.

The scale and frequency of the emergencies have placed significant demands on the humanitarian organization, which is now expanding its response to what it describes as its largest emergency operation of the year.

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The current flood crisis began in August 2026 after prolonged heavy rainfall overwhelmed rivers, drainage systems and waterways, triggering flooding across several counties.

Preliminary assessments by LNRCS indicate that more than 76,000 people, representing over 15,200 households, have been affected, with more than 5,000 people displaced from their homes.

The flooding has damaged or destroyed houses, schools, health facilities and other community infrastructure, while roads, bridges and local markets have also been affected.

The humanitarian consequences have extended beyond property damage, with floodwaters contaminating water sources and disrupting the livelihoods of communities dependent on agriculture, petty trading, fishing and daily wage labour.

Rapid assessments conducted by Red Cross teams found that affected families had lost food stocks, household belongings and income sources, raising concerns about food insecurity in the coming months.

The contamination of water sources has also increased concerns about waterborne diseases and malaria, while humanitarian assessors have reported rising psychosocial distress among affected communities.

Among the most vulnerable are 350 households whose homes were destroyed or damaged beyond safe habitation, leaving families facing prolonged displacement.

Under the new response, the Red Cross will provide unconditional cash assistance to 1,375 families, representing approximately 7,525 people.

The cash support is intended to allow affected households to meet their most urgent needs, including food and other essential items, while giving families flexibility to determine their immediate priorities.

The 350 families whose homes suffered severe damage will receive additional financial assistance to support repairs and rebuilding.

The intervention will also address critical water, sanitation and health risks created by the floods.

Red Cross teams will repair damaged hand pumps and wells, distribute water-treatment chemicals and provide mosquito nets to affected communities.

The measures are intended to reduce the risks associated with contaminated water and increased exposure to malaria following the flooding.

The operation is jointly funded with more than US$584,000 from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Emergency Response Fund and the Swedish Red Cross Initial Response mechanism.

The European Union is providing nearly 45 percent of the DREF contribution, amounting to more than US$230,000.

Local Red Cross offices have completed initial rapid assessments across all six affected counties, with more detailed verification and beneficiary selection expected to follow.

The organization said beneficiary selection will be based on established criteria, with communities expected to be informed of the criteria before data collection begins.

The latest operation follows a windstorm response that provided cash assistance and shelter materials to 2,792 people, representing 213 families, in Nimba and Lofa counties.

A separate response to fire outbreaks reached 1,643 people, or 176 families, across Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba, Rivercess and Grand Cape Mount counties.

The three interventions represent a growing humanitarian response burden for the Red Cross as communities face increasingly frequent and destructive emergencies.

LNRCS Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer Gregory T. Blamoh said the scale of the organization's response reflects both the severity of disasters confronting Liberia and its commitment to providing timely assistance.

"Three emergencies in one year are a heavy burden for any community to carry, and they are also a heavy burden for us to respond to as an organization," Blamoh said.

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"But this is exactly why the Liberian Red Cross exists -- to move as fast as the need demands."

Blamoh credited the IFRC, European Union, Swedish Red Cross and county authorities for supporting the organization's rapid response.

He also highlighted the role of Red Cross volunteers, describing them as a critical part of the organization's emergency operations.

"They are often the first on the ground, reaching affected families and understanding their needs within seconds of a disaster striking," he said.

"This response belongs to them as much as it does to us."

With the flood operation now underway, LNRCS teams are expected to conduct detailed assessments over the coming weeks to verify the extent of damage and ensure assistance reaches households facing the most urgent needs.

The Red Cross is also appealing to humanitarian partners, institutions and the public to continue supporting its emergency operations as affected communities begin the difficult process of recovering from the floods.