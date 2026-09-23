Ethiopia: U.S. Condemns Drone Strike On Catholic Relief Convoy in Tigray, Urges Investigation, Dialogue

Addis Abeba — The United States has condemned a reported drone strike on a humanitarian convoy carrying lifesaving assistance to internally displaced people (IDPs) in Ethiopia's Tigray Region, urging authorities to investigate the incident and calling on all parties to resolve political differences through dialogue.

In a statement posted on X on 22 September, the U.S. State Department's Bureau of African Affairs said it "condemns the recent drone strike on a Catholic Relief humanitarian assistance convoy in Tigray." The bureau called for "a full investigation" and for the findings to be made public "to prevent any such incidents occurring again."

"Parties should immediately engage in dialogue to resolve political differences peacefully," the statement added.

The remarks followed the 20 September strike on a humanitarian aid truck operating under the Joint Emergency Operation Program (JEOP) and contracted through the Adigrat Diocesan Catholic Secretariat (ADCS). Addis Standard reported that the truck was struck at around 3:30 a.m. in Swudey village, Hibret Tabia, between Adi-Daero and Adi-Nebried in northwestern Tigray.

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According to local officials and the truck driver cited by Addis Standard, the drone struck three times--first a public road, then farmland, before hitting the aid truck. Driver Birhane Gebretsadik said he fled after the first strike and was later burned while attempting to save supplies. The truck and its cargo were destroyed by fire, while a 13-year-old girl was injured and treated at Adi-Daero Primary Hospital.

The lorry and trailer were carrying approximately 41 metric tons of food, including 35.9 tons of white maize and 5.106 tons of vegetable oil, destined for an IDP site in Sheraro serving about 56,273 displaced people. The supplies were supported by the U.S. government and Catholic Relief Services (CRS), according to Addis Standard's reporting.

The U.S. Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom also denounced the reported attack, saying: "Humanitarian workers and civilian populations must be protected." The statement called for "the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to those who need it most."

Separately, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Abeba stressed the continuing need for humanitarian access, saying, "Life-saving, U.S.-funded humanitarian aid must reach IDPs in the Tigray Region and throughout Ethiopia."

The embassy linked the urgency to worsening climatic conditions, saying they "threaten even more vulnerable populations" and that U.S. assistance, together with support from the Ethiopian government, would be "essential in the coming months." It added: "All parties must commit to that principle."

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The U.S. statements come amid renewed security tensions in northern Ethiopia. The United Nations has separately expressed concern over worsening insecurity and reported drone strikes, urging stakeholders to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could further escalate tensions and stressing that "military action will not resolve political differences or address underlying grievances."

The latest strike also comes against the backdrop of a prolonged humanitarian emergency in Tigray. A July 2026 Shelter, Land and Site Coordination Cluster assessment covering 78 displacement sites and about 307,000 IDPs across five zones found food assistance inadequate in 95 percent of sites, while nutrition, health, water and sanitation, education and shelter assistance also remained insufficient.

The reported attack has raised further concerns over the safety of humanitarian operations in a region where displacement, food insecurity and climate-related pressures continue to affect vulnerable populations. The U.S. State Department's current travel advisory also identifies Tigray as an area affected by armed conflict, unrest and crime.

Download Interactive MapsDiscover moreEthiopian history booksnewsPolitics The Catholic Eparchy of Adigrat and the Tigray Disaster Risk Management Commission have condemned the strike and called for protection of humanitarian workers, supplies and aid routes in accordance with international humanitarian law. Addis Standard's earlier reporting said the incident was among a series of drone strikes reported in Tigray in 2026, amid heightened tensions between the federal government and the Tigray authorities.