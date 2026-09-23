Nigeria: Babcock Marks Founders' Day With Free Medical, Legal Outreach

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University recently provided free medical and legal services for more than 300 residents of Ilishan-Remo, its host community, as part of activities marking its 67th Founders' Day and 27th anniversary.

The initiative, which underscores the university's commitment to sustainable community development and empowerment, enabled residents to access healthcare services and legal consultations at no cost.

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The medical outreach, coordinated by the Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) medical team, offered beneficiaries specialist consultations, eye examinations and glasses, dental care, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, medications, health education, counselling and spiritual care.

The programme also included HIV screening, health talks and education, and minor and major surgical procedures.

One beneficiary, Mrs Oshitola Kujirat, thanked the university, saying she received malaria medication and treatment for pain in her leg without paying for the services. Other beneficiaries, including Mrs Bikarat Sokoni and Mrs Oluwayemi Sisadidi, also testified to the intervention's impact.

In addition to the medical services, the university's legal services department offered free legal consultations to residents on various issues, including landlord and tenancy disputes, land-related matters, divorce proceedings, child custody and maintenance, dissolution of marriages and estate property sharing.

The Director of Legal Services, Dr Joseph Agada, said many residents who sought legal assistance expressed satisfaction with the counsel provided.

He added that some of the cases presented during the outreach would be pursued on a pro bono basis beyond the programme, stressing that the initiative helped residents understand their rights and comply with the law.

"It's a worthy programme that should be maintained and sustained because of its community impact, especially in helping people to know their rights and act within the ambit of the law," he stated.

The university said that the combination of healthcare delivery and access to justice reflected its broader commitment to building resilient communities and creating lasting impact in Ilishan-Remo.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, said the celebration was also an opportunity to reaffirm the institution's commitment to service.

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"Our Founders' Day is not only a celebration of heritage but also a reaffirmation of our mission to serve humanity," he said.

He added that the outreach programmes emphasised the university's commitment to ensuring that health, justice, and dignity are accessible to all, while building stronger relationships with its host community and beyond.