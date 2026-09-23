Rwanda/Liberia: Adil Erradi Eyes First Win As Liberia Coach On Kigali Return

Liberia head coach Mohammed Adil Erradi has returned to Kigali determined to guide his side to victory when they face Rwanda in the opening match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at Amahoro Stadium on Friday, September 25.

The Tunisian coach, who previously managed APR FC between 2019 and 2022, is back in familiar surroundings hoping to secure a crucial away win in his first competitive assignment since taking charge of Liberia in May.

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The Liberian delegation arrived in Kigali overnight on Sunday and Monday and is currently staying at M Hotel as preparations intensify for the Group K opener.

"I am happy to be back in Kigali, but this time I am here to secure three points," Erradi told Times Sport.

"I know how difficult it is to win at Amahoro Stadium. It will be a tough match, but we have prepared accordingly and we are ready for the challenge. We must start with a winning mentality before hosting them at home."

Liberia's squad features a mix of home-based players and professionals plying their trade abroad, including goalkeeper Amos Wesseh, defender Jamal Arago, wingers Edward Ledlum and Prince Martor, striker Ayouba Kosiah and defender Sebastin Teclar.

The squad was later strengthened by the arrival of striker Emmanuel Flomo, who currently plays for Al Hilal SC, one of two Sudanese clubs competing in the BK Pro League.

Flomo, 18, received a late call-up after striker Mohammed Kamara withdrew following consultations between his club's medical team and management.

"It is always tough playing away from home, but it is even sweeter when you leave with three points," Flomo said. "We are here to win and we are ready for the match."

Flomo's inclusion follows an impressive 2025-26 season in which he scored 12 goals in the Rwanda Premier League, helping Al Hilal win the title while the club was based in Rwanda because of the conflict in Sudan.

He also scored three goals and provided one assist in five matches during the Sudan Premier League Elite Stage, including the winning goal in Al Hilal's 1-0 victory over rivals Al Merrikh that secured the championship.

His performances earned him the Man of the Match award as well as the tournament's Most Valuable Player accolade.