Liberia: Ngafuan - WPs Must Be National Investment

- Says Women's Agenda Must Be Backed by National Budget

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan II says Liberia must treat Women, Peace and Security (WPS) as a national investment backed by the national budget rather than an agenda dependent largely on donor-funded projects.

Ngafuan said sustained financing through the national budget is critical if Liberia is to translate its commitments on women's participation, peace and security into long-term results.

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He spoke at a high-level side event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York under the theme, "From Pioneers to Global Leaders: Liberia's Journey in Women, Peace and Security."

"For us in Liberia, the answer begins with a simple principle: if women's peace and security is truly a national priority, then it must eventually find expression in the national budget," Ngafuan said.

"We cannot sustain the women's agenda if it depends entirely on somebody's project cycle."

The Finance Minister said support from Liberia's development partners remains important but should complement national ownership rather than substitute for government responsibility.

"Liberian women were not bystanders in the search for peace. They were architects of peace," Ngafuan said. "They organized, mobilized and helped bring an end to the 14 years of civil conflict."

He added: "Women's peace and security cannot simply be a project for Liberia. It must, and it is, a national investment."

Ngafuan said the government is taking steps to incorporate gender and WPS priorities into national planning and budgeting, with gender treated as a cross-cutting development issue under the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

He said responsibility for advancing gender equality therefore extends beyond the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

"Education has a responsibility. Health has a responsibility. Agriculture has a responsibility. Justice and the security sector have responsibilities. And certainly, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has a responsibility," he said.

According to Ngafuan, the government is using Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting (GRPB) to connect policy commitments with actual resource allocation.

"This is critical because plans without budgets are aspirations. Budgets are where governments reveal their real priorities," he said.

Ngafuan disclosed that nine government entities are currently institutionalizing gender considerations through the GRPB process.

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He said the budget for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has increased from US$2.35 million in 2023 to about US$4.21 million currently.

"It's an increase, and we don't intend to stop there," he said.

Ngafuan said the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning will continue working with the Gender Ministry to ensure that identified priorities are reflected in future budget allocations.

He said the two ministries have already held an initial budget "deep-dive" session as the government prepares the next national budget, with another round of discussions expected.

"We are in the budget preparation process, so we had the first deep-dive session with the Ministry. We look forward to the second, so as to be able to scale up support to this critical sector, because these are critical development issues," Ngafuan said.

His comments reinforce the government's position that implementation of Liberia's Women, Peace and Security commitments will require not only international support, but sustained domestic financing across government institutions.