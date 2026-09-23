Liberia: AML High School Records 100 Percent Wassce Pass Rate

--Principal Credits Qualified Teachers, Discipline and Updated Learning Materials

Yekepa, Nimba County, September 23, 2026: ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) High School in Yekepa, Nimba County, has recorded a 100 percent pass rate in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with all 41 candidates successfully passing the regional examination.

School Principal Juwle Kumeh attributed the performance to qualified teachers, strong academic supervision, discipline and access to updated learning materials aligned with the WASSCE syllabus.

Speaking during an interview on September 9, Kumeh said the school has deliberately put systems in place to improve teaching and learning and maintain academic standards.

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According to him, with support from ArcelorMittal Liberia, the school recruits qualified teachers who hold bachelor's degrees in their respective disciplines and are required to maintain professional standards in dealing with students.

Kumeh said teachers are prohibited from soliciting money from students in exchange for grades, describing professional ethics and accountability as important to maintaining the integrity of the school's academic system.

He said AML High School follows the Ministry of Education's revised curriculum and uses updated textbooks consistent with WASSCE requirements.

Student performance, he explained, is assessed not only through quizzes and examinations, but also through attendance, academic projects and other classroom activities.

Kumeh said the school's latest WASSCE performance demonstrates what Liberian students can achieve when they have access to qualified teachers, adequate learning materials, discipline and a conducive academic environment.

Addressing poor examination results at some schools, the AML principal alleged that unethical practices, including unauthorized charges and the commercialization of some aspects of education, are undermining teaching and learning.

He called on the government and education authorities to strengthen oversight of schools and take action against practices that could negatively affect academic standards.

Kumeh also argued that professional ethics should remain central to teachers' conduct regardless of salary levels, while crediting AML High School's teaching staff for adhering to established policies and maintaining accountability.

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He expressed confidence that stronger supervision, improved teaching standards and greater accountability across the education sector could contribute to better examination results.

AML High School Librarian Titi T. Andrews also attributed the students' performance partly to access to updated textbooks and regular use of the school library.

Andrews said the library is stocked with current learning materials covering major subject areas and aligned with WASSCE requirements.

According to her, students regularly use the facility to conduct research, complete assignments and prepare for examinations.

She said access to current textbooks is particularly important because changes in learning materials and examination requirements can leave students who rely on outdated resources at a disadvantage.

School authorities said the 100 percent pass rate reflects the combined efforts of students, teachers and administrators, as well as continued investment in teaching and learning resources.