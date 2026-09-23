Liberia: Beletanla Public School Struggles With Bad Roof, Shortage of Chairs

- Students at Beletanla Public School in District Two are facing serious learning challenges due to a damaged school roof, shortage of chairs and limited teaching support, raising concerns over the condition of the learning environment.

Residents who spoke during a visit to the school campus said the facility's condition makes it difficult for students and teachers to conduct regular classes, particularly during the rainy season.

According to residents, students were sent home several times during last year's rainy season because rain entered the school through the damaged roof.

They said the situation could continue to disrupt academic activities if urgent attention is not given to the condition of the building and other basic needs of the school.

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The school is also reportedly struggling with a shortage of chairs, leaving students without adequate seating for classroom activities.

Residents said the lack of basic facilities is creating additional pressure on teachers and students and could affect the quality of education being provided at the school.

Information gathered during the visit shows that the school currently has two government-assigned teachers and two volunteer teachers.

According to residents, the volunteer teachers are supported through small financial contributions from members of the Parent-Teacher Association.

Residents say the PTA contributions are intended to help pay the volunteer teachers and keep classes running despite the shortage of government-assigned teaching staff.

They are appealing to the government, local authorities, lawmakers, education partners and other well-meaning Liberians to consider the condition of Beletanla Public School and provide support.

The residents said improving the school's roof, providing adequate chairs and strengthening the teaching staff would help create a safer and more suitable environment for students to learn.