West Africa: Liberia, Cyprus Sign Maritime Cooperation Deal

--Cyprus Offers Scholarships in Maritime, Port Security Studies

NEW YORK, September 23, 2026: Liberia and the Republic of Cyprus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in maritime and port security, with Cyprus also offering scholarships to Liberians for studies in the sector.

The agreement was reached on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York following bilateral discussions between Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and a Cypriot delegation.

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The MoU seeks to deepen bilateral cooperation in maritime safety, port security, regulatory compliance, information sharing and capacity building as Liberia works to strengthen the security and governance of its maritime sector.

Under the agreement, the two countries are expected to draw on Cyprus's experience as a major European maritime center and Liberia's position as one of the world's largest ship registries to expand technical cooperation.

As part of the partnership, Cyprus has offered scholarships to Liberians pursuing studies in maritime and port security, providing opportunities to strengthen the country's human-resource capacity in the sector.

Speaking with journalists in New York, Minister Nyanti welcomed the agreement, saying it supports Liberia's security priorities while providing training opportunities for Liberians.

She said the partnership is also consistent with the government's broader diplomatic strategy of expanding Liberia's international partnerships beyond its traditional allies.

"This MOU is not just about security, it is about capacity, opportunity for our youth, and positioning Liberia as a credible maritime partner in the Atlantic and beyond," Minister Nyanti said.

The agreement comes as Liberia seeks to use its international engagements to strengthen maritime security, expand technical capacity and attract greater cooperation in the blue economy.

Liberia, which began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in January 2026, has also been pursuing maritime-related engagements with international partners as part of its broader economic and security diplomacy.