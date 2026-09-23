Liberia: MRU States Urged to Unite Against Cyber Threats

Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Chairperson Clarence K. Massaquoi has called for stronger cooperation among Mano River Union (MRU) countries to combat cross-border cyber threats, expand connectivity and build a more secure and resilient digital ecosystem across the subregion.

Massaquoi said Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire must move beyond isolated national approaches and develop coordinated responses to emerging digital challenges, arguing that the borderless nature of cyberspace makes regional cooperation essential.

He made the call Tuesday at the close of the two-day Mano River Union Internet Governance Forum (MRU IGF) 2026, held at the Liberia Learning Center in Paynesville from September 21 to 22 under the theme, "Building an Inclusive, Secure and Resilient Digital Future for the Mano River Union Region."

The forum brought together policymakers, parliamentarians, technology experts, civil society representatives, young people and other stakeholders from the four MRU countries to discuss shared digital governance challenges and opportunities.

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"No one country, no single MRU country can achieve this alone," Massaquoi said, stressing that "data flows across borders without passports."

He said the longstanding historical, cultural and economic ties among MRU countries provide a foundation for greater cooperation in the digital sector as education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and government services become increasingly dependent on digital technologies.

Massaquoi urged telecommunications regulators and policymakers across the region to harmonize digital policies, strengthen mechanisms for combating cross-border cybercrime and develop joint strategies for protecting critical digital infrastructure.

He said regional cybersecurity cooperation should be accompanied by efforts to expand affordable and meaningful connectivity, particularly for rural communities, women, young people and persons with disabilities who continue to face barriers to digital participation.

According to him, improved connectivity could enable businesses to participate more effectively in cross-border trade, expand access to financial services and improve the delivery of education and other public services.

Massaquoi also highlighted the upgrade of the Liberia Internet Exchange Point, saying the initiative is intended to keep more domestic internet traffic within the country, reduce latency and operating costs, and strengthen the resilience of Liberia's digital infrastructure.

On cybersecurity, Massaquoi said Liberia has established mechanisms to monitor digital threats, investigate cybercrime and strengthen national cyber defenses.

He also pointed to Liberia's cybercrime and data-protection legal frameworks as measures intended to protect citizens and strengthen confidence in digital services.

But the LTA chairperson cautioned that national measures alone cannot adequately address cyber threats that increasingly cross borders.

He therefore called for greater cooperation among MRU countries in cybercrime investigations, information sharing, critical infrastructure protection and the development of common digital security standards.

Massaquoi also urged regulators and policymakers to begin developing coordinated approaches to artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

While artificial intelligence could help transform healthcare, agriculture, education and other sectors, he said governments must develop balanced regulatory frameworks to address concerns surrounding misinformation, bias, data protection and possible employment disruptions without unnecessarily restricting innovation.

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He said regional digital policies should create an environment in which technology startups can test new ideas, local innovators can expand and investors can operate under predictable regulatory frameworks.

Massaquoi further called for continued support for the Mano River School of Internet Governance and similar initiatives aimed at developing young digital leaders and strengthening cooperation among technology stakeholders.

He said deeper cooperation could help MRU countries transform their longstanding social and economic ties into greater digital integration, supported by secure, affordable and resilient infrastructure across the subregion.