Liberia: Moh Boosts Maternal, Child Care

The Ministry of Health has begun distributing additional medical equipment and essential supplies to health facilities across Liberia as part of efforts to strengthen maternal, newborn and child healthcare and expand access to critical medical services.

The latest consignment, procured by the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health, is being dispatched from the Central Medical Store in Montserrado County to health facilities across the country.

The equipment and supplies are intended to complement the ongoing third-quarter drug distribution and strengthen the capacity of hospitals and health centers to provide essential services.

The consignment covers maternal and newborn care, pediatrics, diagnostics, surgery, anesthesia, critical care and other specialized medical interventions.

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According to the Ministry, the distribution is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that healthcare workers have the equipment and supplies needed to deliver timely and quality services, particularly to women, newborns and children.

Among the items being distributed are hospital and delivery beds, birthing chairs, colposcopes and speculums, as well as specialized neonatal and pediatric equipment.

These include phototherapy units, neonatal ventilators, incubators, cribs, bilirubinometers, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, pediatric patient monitors, apnea monitors and pulse oximeters.

The consignment also contains venous and umbilical arterial catheters, pediatric and neonatal endotracheal tubes, infusion pumps, neonatal and pediatric laryngoscopes, pediatric Ambu bags and cord clamps.

Equipment to strengthen blood transfusion, diagnostic and emergency services is also being distributed. These include blood-bank freezers, blood bags, electrocardiogram machines, ultrasound machines and autoclaves.

The Ministry is also supplying surgical and specialized-care equipment, including anesthetic machines, Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure equipment, laparoscopic machines and accessories, myomectomy sets, herniorrhaphy sets, Caesarean-section sets and dialysis machines.

Health authorities say the distribution is expected to improve the operational capacity of health facilities and provide healthcare workers with additional tools to deliver a wider range of essential services.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Liberia's healthcare delivery system, with particular emphasis on improving services for mothers, newborns and children.