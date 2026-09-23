Liberia: Kpolokplah Cries for Safe Water

Residents of Kpolokplah Town in Bong County Electoral District #2 are appealing for urgent intervention to address the community's lack of safe drinking water, as families continue to depend on a nearby stream for their daily needs.

Residents say they are forced to walk between five and seven minutes to fetch water from the stream because the community lacks a reliable functioning water source.

The situation has raised concerns among residents, who say access to safe and dependable drinking water remains one of the town's most pressing basic-service challenges.

Kpolokplah, a community associated with a deadly massacre during Liberia's civil conflict in 1994, continues to face development challenges decades after the war.

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Residents say their immediate concern is having a dependable source of safe water closer to their homes, rather than continuing to rely on the stream.

The community is located in Bong County Electoral District #2, represented by Representative James M. Kolleh, chairman of the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

Kolleh has said water projects are being undertaken in several communities across the district and that Kpolokplah is expected to benefit.

He has also promised to have the community's damaged hand pump repaired as an immediate intervention while residents await a more permanent water project.

For residents, however, the continuing reliance on stream water underscores the urgency of restoring a functioning water source and providing a sustainable solution to the community's water needs.

They are calling on local and national authorities, as well as development partners, to prioritize access to safe drinking water in the town.