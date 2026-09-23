Liberia: GAC Automates Public Audits

The General Auditing Commission (GAC) has begun efforts to automate Liberia's public-sector audit system in a move aimed at improving the efficiency, consistency and effectiveness of government audits.

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Daniel Sanoe disclosed the initiative Tuesday, September 22, during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia.

Sanoe said the project is supported by the World Bank and is being developed in collaboration with global professional services firm KPMG, which has been contracted to develop audit software for the Commission.

According to him, the GAC formally launched the process following an engagement with representatives of KPMG.

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During the engagement, Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson welcomed the KPMG team and reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to working with the firm to ensure successful implementation of the project.

The automation initiative is being implemented under the government's broader reform and accountability program and is intended to strengthen the GAC's capacity to conduct audits and manage audit-related processes.

The move comes as Liberia continues efforts to improve public financial management and accountability across government institutions.

The GAC is responsible for auditing the use of public resources and reporting its findings to relevant authorities. Audit reports over the years have identified weaknesses in financial reporting, internal controls and compliance across some government institutions, while implementation of audit recommendations has remained a recurring challenge.

Sanoe said the Commission has previously identified information and communications technology as an important tool for improving the efficiency of its work.

In 2023, Auditor General Jackson said the introduction of audit software would help improve the quality, consistency and speed of the Commission's audit operations.

The GAC has also previously used computer-assisted audit tools and financial and compliance audit software, making the latest initiative another step in its broader digitalization drive.

The new system is expected to provide the Commission with a more integrated platform for planning, conducting and managing audits while improving access to information needed for oversight of public resources.

Authorities expect greater use of technology to strengthen the GAC's ability to identify financial and compliance issues, track audit processes and improve follow-up on findings and recommendations.

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Successful implementation of the system could also reduce reliance on manual audit processes and improve the Commission's capacity to scrutinize the management of public funds across government institutions.