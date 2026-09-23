Liberia: Tweah Questions Impact of U.S.$1b Revenue

-- Demands Visible Results for Ordinary Liberians

Former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. has challenged the government to demonstrate how Liberia's record US$1 billion in domestic revenue collection is improving the lives of ordinary citizens, questioning whether increased public spending is producing tangible results.

Speaking during a recent interview, Tweah said higher revenue collection should translate into visible improvements in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, employment and broader economic opportunities.

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He argued that citizens should be able to identify what the increased revenue is accomplishing, particularly as many Liberians continue to face economic and social challenges.

According to Tweah, significant allocations to sectors such as agriculture should be linked to clearly defined projects and measurable outcomes rather than simply reflected as increased budgetary spending.

The former Finance Minister also questioned spending on some road projects, including about US$22 million he said had been committed to one project, and called on the government to demonstrate that such investments represent value for money.

He maintained that public resources should be directed toward projects capable of generating lasting economic benefits.

Tweah also raised concerns about government plans to acquire heavy road-construction equipment, arguing that Liberia's difficult terrain and heavy rainfall require durable machinery capable of operating under challenging conditions.

He urged the government to ensure that procurement processes are competitive and credible, warning that purchasing less durable equipment merely because it is cheaper could eventually cost taxpayers more if the machinery frequently breaks down.

Tweah further advocated greater use of public-private partnerships to finance major development projects, arguing that appropriate government support and guarantees could encourage increased private investment and job creation.

Turning specifically to the US$1 billion revenue milestone, Tweah said the government should provide greater clarity on how much of the increase resulted from higher taxes, improved tax collection and expansion in actual economic activity.

He argued that Liberia should focus not only on increasing government revenue but also on expanding the economy, improving the business environment and creating opportunities for private-sector growth.

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The government announced earlier this month that domestic revenue collection had surpassed US$1 billion for the first time, rising from about US$699 million in 2024 and US$848 million in 2025. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has said the government is targeting approximately US$1.3 billion by the end of 2026.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has also clarified that the US$1 billion represents cumulative revenue collected during 2026 and should not be interpreted as US$1 billion currently sitting in government accounts.

Ngafuan said the revenue has been continuously spent to finance salaries, healthcare, education, infrastructure, security and other government obligations. He said US$50 million or less may have remained in government accounts from the collections when he spoke on September 17.

For Tweah, however, the central question is not simply whether Liberia has crossed the US$1 billion revenue threshold, but whether increased collections are translating into improvements that Liberians can see and experience in their daily lives.