Uganda: Afrigo Band Founder Moses Matovu Dies After Kampala Attack

Capital FM
(file photo)
24 September 2026
UG Diplomat (Kampala)
By Ug Diplomat Reporter

Kampala — Veteran Ugandan musician and Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu has died after allegedly being attacked by unknown assailants in Kampala on Thursday morning, September 24, 2026.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed that Kabalagala Police had registered a case of suspected murder involving the musician.

According to Kawala, Matovu was allegedly attacked at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division, Kampala District. He was rushed to Kibuli Hospital for medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"Our task team is currently at the scene conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," Kawala said.

She added that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the suspected assailants, with further details expected as investigations progress.

Afrigo Band Legacy

Matovu was one of the founding members of Afrigo Band, established in 1975, and remained a central figure in Uganda's live music industry for decades.

A singer, saxophonist, composer and bandleader, he played a significant role in shaping Afrigo Band into one of Uganda's longest-running and most influential musical groups.

His death marks a major loss to Uganda's cultural and entertainment industry.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

Read the original article on UG Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 UG Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.