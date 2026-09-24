Uganda: Afrigo Band Founder Moses Matovu Dies After Kampala Attack

Kampala — Veteran Ugandan musician and Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu has died after allegedly being attacked by unknown assailants in Kampala on Thursday morning, September 24, 2026.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala confirmed that Kabalagala Police had registered a case of suspected murder involving the musician.

According to Kawala, Matovu was allegedly attacked at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division, Kampala District. He was rushed to Kibuli Hospital for medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"Our task team is currently at the scene conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," Kawala said.

She added that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the suspected assailants, with further details expected as investigations progress.

Afrigo Band Legacy

Matovu was one of the founding members of Afrigo Band, established in 1975, and remained a central figure in Uganda's live music industry for decades.

A singer, saxophonist, composer and bandleader, he played a significant role in shaping Afrigo Band into one of Uganda's longest-running and most influential musical groups.

His death marks a major loss to Uganda's cultural and entertainment industry.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.