Ghana: 'I Feared I Was Being Kidnapped' - Agyei Baffuor Explains Why He Refused Eoco Arrest

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Agyei Baffuor, has broken his silence on his confrontation with a woman who identified herself as an official of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Speaking during the Minority's engagement with the media on Wednesday, the lawyer said his decision not to comply with the woman's directive was driven purely by fear for his personal safety.

According to him, the circumstances under which the woman approached him were suspicious, leading him to believe it could have been a kidnapping attempt.

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"I refused to follow the woman who identified herself as an EOCO official because, I feared she wanted to kidnap me," Lawyer Baffuor told journalists.

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He explained that the said official failed to properly identify herself in a manner that would assure him of his safety, and as such, he deemed it prudent not to follow her.

Lawyer Baffuor maintained that any law-abiding citizen would have acted in the same manner under similar circumstances, stressing that his action was not intended to obstruct justice but to protect his life.

The Minority, during the press engagement, called on security agencies to ensure that officials on lawful duties properly identify themselves and follow due process to avoid creating fear and panic among citizens.