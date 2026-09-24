Liberia: Today Boakai Addresses the World. What Will He Say?

When President Joseph Nyuma Boakai addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, September 24, he will speak for a country whose vote is being sought on some of the world's hardest security questions. Liberia holds a seat on the Security Council and takes its rotating presidency in December, giving new weight to a speech that must speak both to governments divided over war and to Liberians waiting to see what their country's growing influence can deliver at home.

At last year's General Assembly, Boakai spoke as the leader of a country about to join the Council. "While the nameplate during this two-year term will read 'Liberia', the seat, however, belongs to Africa," he said. He pledged to draw on Liberia's experience of civil war and recovery, advocated permanent African representation on the Council, supported mediation in Ukraine and the Israeli Palestinian conflict, and sought international help to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court.

Thursday's address comes from a different position. Liberia now has a Council vote, has convened discussions in New York on youth, women and the links between climate and conflict, and is preparing to chair the Council in December. Boakai may reaffirm last year's principles, but listeners will be looking more closely for how Liberia intends to apply them when governments disagree--and how its wider diplomatic reach can produce results for Liberians at home. That is the question facing his speech, rather than a prediction of what he will say.

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Boakai is scheduled as the 11th speaker in Thursday morning's General Debate. His appearance follows weeks of diplomatic contact and a succession of engagements in New York involving the President, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations. Liberian officials say Nyanti received more than 120 requests for meetings during the high-level week, while Boakai has also been sought for talks with other leaders and U.S. officials.

The interest extends beyond Liberia's bilateral relationships. Other governments have approached its leaders on questions including nuclear non-proliferation and reform of the Security Council. Liberia's two-year Council term gives it a vote on matters before the body; its December presidency will put its delegation in the chair as members conduct that month's business. The presidency lasts one calendar month and does not give Liberia powers beyond those of other Council members.

Boakai enters the debate amid sharp differences over Russia's war against Ukraine and the conflicts involving Israel and its neighbors. The divide has been apparent in leaders' own words. Addressing the Assembly on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon," while defending his willingness to use American power against threats. Jordan's King Abdullah II, focusing on Gaza and the occupied West Bank, asked: "If international law can be ignored for decades, then what exactly is that law worth?"

Those remarks concern different parts of the Middle East crisis, but together they show the demands facing Council members: governments want action on security threats while disputing when force is justified and whether international rules are applied consistently. The war in Ukraine raises its own questions about sovereignty, civilian protection and the Council's ability to act when a permanent member is involved.

Liberia has used the days before Boakai's address to put forward subjects shaped by its own experience. On September 18, it convened a discussion on youth, peace and security. On September 21, Boakai launched the country's third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, invoking the role Liberian women played in ending the civil war. Together, the engagements placed young people and women at the center of Liberia's case for building peace before violence takes hold.

The third Liberian-led event was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, September 23, on the relationship between climate change, conflict and natural resources. Hosted by Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency, the dialogue brought those questions close to home: forests, land, water and minerals sustain Liberian livelihoods, while decisions about their use can affect communities, investment and stability. The agency's programme included African climate negotiators, development officials, a Liberian climate survivor and a discussion of how climate finance might benefit communities.

The three events reflect an ambition to be known for more than having survived war or contributed to peacekeeping. Liberia is asking other countries to consider what its experience can teach about preventing conflict and building peace. That is a significant change in how the country presents itself internationally, though the value of the initiatives will depend on the partnerships and decisions that follow them.

Boakai has also pursued Liberia's bilateral interests during the trip. In New York, he met Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to President Trump on African affairs. According to a Liberian government release, their talks covered diplomatic and economic cooperation, security, democratic governance and development. The meeting followed other engagements with U.S. officials and congressional leaders in Washington and New York. No specific new agreement was announced following the Boulos meeting.

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For Liberians at home, the question is what comes after the speeches and meetings. Officials say discussions are already under way on opportunities for youth and women, as well as investment in mining, energy and infrastructure. Those conversations could take time to produce funded programmes, signed investments or jobs. The more than 120 meeting requests reported by officials indicate access to decision-makers; they are not, on their own, measures of results.

That distinction makes Thursday's address consequential. Boakai can set out how Liberia intends to handle its Council responsibilities at a time of deep disagreement, while telling Liberians what their country seeks from its greater standing abroad. The moment gives Liberia an audience it did not always have. Its next task is to turn that audience into lasting partnerships--and, eventually, gain people to see at home.