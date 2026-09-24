Liberia: Ex - Nimba Senator Launches Fresh Bid to Reconcile Koung, Kogar

Former Nimba Senator Thomas Grupee has launched a fresh reconciliation effort aimed at bringing Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and Senator Samuel Kogar together, amid continuing political tensions between the two prominent Nimba leaders.

Grupee initiated the peace-building process on Saturday, September 19, in the diamond-mining city of Bahn, where he convened chiefs, elders and other stakeholders from across Nimba County under the theme, "Rescue Nimba Peace and Reconciliation Meeting."

Although Vice President Koung and Senator Kogar were not present at the initial gathering, Grupee said the process must begin with Nimbaians themselves before efforts are made to bring the two leaders together.

He stressed that his intervention was not politically motivated and was not intended to advance the interest of any political party or individual.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This meeting is not about partisans, but it is intended to reconcile our county and bring us together as one people," Grupee told the gathering.

The former senator said he was particularly concerned about the political tensions surrounding Koung and Kogar within the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), warning that continued divisions among prominent leaders could have broader implications for Nimba's unity and political influence.

"I am greatly concerned about the political situation or tensions surrounding Senator Kogar and Vice President Koung, when it comes to the political saga within the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction," he said.

Grupee argued that Nimba's historical influence in national politics makes unity among its leaders especially important.

He noted that the county has often played a significant role in determining the outcome of presidential elections, saying the ability of Nimbaians to influence national leadership should be matched by a commitment to maintaining unity within the county.

"If we can help bring someone to leadership, then we cannot afford to bring division among ourselves," he said.

Grupee warned that internal political disagreements could weaken Nimba's ability to pursue its collective interests and advance its development agenda.

"Divided Nimba is a weak Nimba and a weak Nimba will be a defeated Nimba," he declared.

He said the reconciliation effort is intended to create space for dialogue, understanding and cooperation among Nimba's political leadership and citizens, rather than determine who is right or wrong in the dispute.

The former senator also said the initiative would be presented to the Nimba County Administration for consideration, approval and possible financial support.

"This peace-building initiative will be presented to the Nimba County Administration for their approval and financial support," Grupee said.

He described the initiative as a county-driven effort designed to promote peace, reconciliation, stability and unity, urging traditional leaders and other influential citizens to take an active role in the process.

Grupee, however, stressed that the process must be conducted fairly and without partisan bias.

"Let us bring our leaders together because we brought them to where they are today, and by doing so, we must be fair and impartial," he reiterated.

The call places Nimba's traditional leadership at the center of the renewed effort to resolve the political differences between Koung and Kogar.

Paramount Chief Amos Domah, speaking during the meeting, emphasized the traditional authority's responsibility to preserve peace and harmony within the county.

Chief Domah said chiefs and elders must remain neutral and respected as they carry out their responsibility to guide communities and mediate disputes.

"We have made some efforts in the past to reconcile both Senator Kogar and Vice President Koung and we hope that this current initiative will bring good results," he said.

His comments acknowledged that previous efforts by Nimba's chiefs and elders to reconcile the two leaders have not produced a lasting resolution.

Some elders at the meeting also acknowledged that divisions among traditional authorities themselves could undermine their ability to effectively mediate the dispute.

One elder said the chiefs and elders must first strengthen unity among themselves if they are to successfully lead a reconciliation process involving the county's political leaders.

"If we unite ourselves first, the peace and reconciliation process in the county will be genuine and bringing the two leaders together will be easy," the elder said.

The issue of neutrality has emerged as a sensitive element in previous reconciliation efforts.

Some Nimba citizens have questioned the impartiality of earlier mediation attempts, alleging that certain traditional leaders involved in the process were perceived as favoring one side.

Those concerns have contributed to calls for any new reconciliation initiative to be transparent, balanced and acceptable to both camps.

Grupee's latest intervention seeks to address those concerns by beginning the process with a broader consultation involving chiefs, elders and other stakeholders before attempting to bring Koung and Kogar together.

The former senator said the ultimate objective is to restore dialogue and prevent political disagreements from deepening divisions among citizens.

The two leaders have significant political influence in Nimba, making their relationship a matter of interest beyond their individual political circles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vice President Koung, a former senator for Nimba County, remains a major political figure in the county and national government, while Senator Kogar is also an influential political actor representing the county in the Liberian Senate.

Against that backdrop, Grupee said Nimba cannot afford to allow disagreements among its leaders to undermine the county's cohesion.

He urged citizens to place the interests of Nimba above political loyalties and support a reconciliation process based on fairness, dialogue and mutual respect.

However, the success of the initiative will ultimately depend on whether Koung and Kogar agree to participate directly in the process.

Their absence from the Bahn meeting means that the initial phase focused primarily on preparing the ground among traditional leaders and other stakeholders.

Grupee's next step is expected to involve broader consultations and engagement with the Nimba County Administration as he seeks institutional support for the initiative.

The former senator's intervention has also renewed calls for Nimba's chiefs and elders to strengthen their own unity and credibility before taking on the politically sensitive task of mediating between the two leaders.

For the reconciliation effort to gain broad acceptance, stakeholders at the meeting emphasized the importance of impartiality, transparency and equal treatment of all sides.

Grupee maintained that the objective is ultimately bigger than the political differences between two individuals.