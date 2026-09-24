Monrovia — Concerns are growing over the status of Liberia's high-profile drug trafficking investigation, as citizens question the limited public updates following major narcotics seizures, arrests and other developments that once made the case one of the country's most closely watched investigations.

The case has attracted national attention following the seizure of large quantities of suspected narcotics and the arrest of several individuals in connection with alleged drug trafficking activities.

The resignation of the former head of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), along with investigations involving security officials and other developments in the case, further heightened public interest.

However, following those developments, there have been limited public updates on the progress of the investigation, leaving some citizens questioning whether authorities are still pursuing additional suspects, investigations or prosecutions.

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The lack of recent information has also raised questions about what has happened to a case that previously generated intense public attention and calls for accountability.

Those concerns have now drawn the attention of prominent Liberian human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, who is calling for the resignation of Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman.

Appearing on Prime FM Wednesday, Gongloe said Coleman should resign over concerns about the police leadership's handling of the drug investigation.

"Gregory Coleman should resign," Gongloe said, arguing that the government must take a firm position against drug trafficking and ensure that individuals suspected of involvement are properly investigated and prosecuted under the law.

Gongloe also accused the Police Inspector General of having knowledge of individuals allegedly connected to the drug trade and questioned why those individuals have not been arrested.

According to Gongloe, the alleged knowledge of people connected to the drug trade raises questions about how the police administration is handling the broader investigation.

He further argued that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai should have removed Coleman from office. However, in the absence of such action, Gongloe said the Police Inspector General should voluntarily step down.

"The police director should do well for himself by resigning since the president does not have the political will to dismiss him," Gongloe stated.

Gongloe also alleged that individuals connected to the drug trade are being shielded from arrest or further investigation.

He warned that continued silence from authorities could increase public suspicion and raise questions about the government's commitment to fighting drug trafficking.

The renewed concerns come after Liberia's security authorities previously announced major narcotics seizures and arrests as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Those developments placed law enforcement institutions under increased public scrutiny, particularly as allegations emerged involving individuals connected to the security sector and other influential circles.

The investigation also generated public expectations that authorities would provide information about suspects, possible prosecutions and any further action arising from the case.

With fewer public updates in recent months, citizens are now seeking clarity on the current status of the investigation and whether additional suspects remain under investigation.

Questions have also emerged over whether prosecutors are preparing further cases and what actions, if any, the government intends to take against individuals suspected of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Gongloe's intervention has brought those concerns back into the national conversation.

He maintained that the government must demonstrate its commitment to fighting drug trafficking by ensuring that allegations are properly investigated and that anyone found to have violated the law is held accountable through the legal system.

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The Liberia National Police has not, in the statement provided, publicly confirmed Gongloe's allegations that Inspector General Coleman is shielding individuals connected to drug trafficking.

The police and other relevant authorities have also not, in the material provided, issued a detailed public explanation addressing concerns over the pace or current status of the investigation.

The allegations made by Gongloe remain allegations and should not be treated as established facts unless independently verified or proven through due process.

As public interest in the case resurfaces, attention is now focused on whether the government will provide an update on the investigation and clarify what steps are being taken to pursue outstanding allegations and bring anyone found responsible before the courts.