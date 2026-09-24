Nigeria: Sokoto - Gov Sets Up Committee to Verify New Civil Servants

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved the constitution of a committee to verify and facilitate the payment of salaries to 3,100 newly recruited civil servants in the state.

The development was announced in a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa.

According to the statement, the Head of Service, Abdulkadir Ahmad, will chair the committee, while the Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Administration, Gandi Umar Muhammad, will serve as Co-Chairman.

Other members of the committee include representatives of the Civil Service Commission, the State Auditor-General, the Local Government Auditor-General, the Teachers Service Board, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Also appointed as members are Abdulmajid Sidi from the Ministry of Finance and Shehu Abdullahi, Director of Administration and General Services, while Junaidu U. Junaidu, Deputy Accountant-General, will serve as Secretary.

The committee is mandated to verify that officers posted to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies have reported for duty and to ensure prompt payment of salaries to those who have duly assumed duty.

It is expected to submit its report within four weeks.