Nigeria: Ilenikhena Targets Afcon, World Cup Glory After Super Eagles Call-Up

For Ilenikhena, representing Nigeria carries an added significance because of his roots

New Super Eagles invitee George Ilenikhena has set his sights on winning the Africa Cup of Nations, FIFA World Cup and every major honour available with Nigeria after receiving his maiden senior international call-up.

The 20-year-old forward was handed his first invitation ahead of Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, following an impressive start to the season with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad.

Ilenikhena, who was born in Nigeria, has quickly made an impression with his clinical finishing since joining the Saudi side, scoring six goals and providing two assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

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The former Monaco attacker is now eager to translate that club form to the international stage and make the most of his opportunity with the Super Eagles.

Speaking to Pooja Media in Uyo, Ilenikhena admitted that receiving the call-up was a proud moment and promised to work hard in training and matches to demonstrate his quality.

"To be honest, I am very happy and excited to be here to represent Nigeria. I am very proud to be here and show fans my quality in the team," Ilenikhena said.

"I will give my best always to the training and the games to show everybody that I am ready to play and help the team."

Ilenikhena wants it all with Super Eagles

The young attacker is not short of ambition as having finally received the opportunity to represent Nigeria at senior level, Ilenikhena wants his international career to be defined by trophies, with the AFCON and World Cup among the honours he hopes to win.

"To win everything with this team, the AFCON, World Cup, and everything I can play with this great team," he added.

For Ilenikhena, representing Nigeria carries an added significance because of his roots.

The forward said he was proud to wear the Super Eagles colours and revealed that his parents were the first people he contacted after learning about his selection.

"It is a honour to represent the Super Eagles because I was born in Nigeria and to represent this country is a very big thing for me."

"I called my dad and my mum because I was really happy and excited. They were really happy and proud of me."

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We will give our best together

Ilenikhena also believes Nigeria have the quality to make a strong start to their qualifying campaign, stressing the importance of unity between the players and head coach Eric Chelle.

The Super Eagles face Madagascar in Uyo before travelling to take on Guinea-Bissau, with Ilenikhena hoping to play a part in both fixtures.

"We will give our best together with the team and the coach to win these two games and qualify," he concluded.

The Al-Ittihad forward will now wait for his opportunity to make his Super Eagles debut.

If selected, Ilenikhena will be looking to mark his first appearance with an impressive performance and, potentially, open his international goals account as Nigeria begin their journey towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.