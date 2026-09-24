Malawi Faith Leaders Demand Action As $437m Lifeline for HIV, TB and Malaria Patients Hangs in Balance

Pressure is mounting on Malawian authorities to end a bitter standoff threatening the country's next Global Fund windfall, as a growing coalition of faith leaders and rights groups warn that thousands of lives could be at stake if the impasse drags on any longer.

The Malawi Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Personally Affected by HIV and AIDS (MANERELA+) became the latest voice to sound the alarm, demanding urgent transparency over the stalled selection of a Principal Recipient (PR) to manage Malawi's next tranche of Global Fund resources.

In a hard-hitting statement, MANERELA+'s acting executive director Canon Allie Mwachande blasted the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) secretariat for its failure to publicly disclose the resolution reached by CCM members on the PR selection -- branding the silence deeply troubling.

"Time is not on our side as a country. Any further delay risks undermining Malawi's ability to secure and implement life-saving resources for HIV, TB, and malaria programmes," he warned.

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Invoking scripture from both Christian and Islamic traditions, Mwachande added: "As Scripture reminds us, let all things be done decently and in order (1 Corinthians 14:40). And establish justice; indeed, Allah loves those who act justly (Surah Al-Hujurat 49:9)."

MANERELA+ has now demanded the CCM secretariat immediately publish its resolution on the PR nomination -- piling further pressure on officials already facing intense scrutiny over the delay.

The explosive intervention comes hot on the heels of a similarly forceful statement from the Malawi Interfaith Association for Action (MIAA), which has also called for an urgent end to the impasse, warning that prolonged delays could put essential HIV, tuberculosis and malaria programmes in jeopardy.

MIAA stressed that the Global Fund remains absolutely critical to Malawi's health response, underpinning medicines, HIV treatment commodities, TB services, malaria prevention and treatment, as well as vital community-based support programmes.

The faith body's intervention comes as deep divisions continue to rock the CCM -- locally known as the Malawi Global Fund Coordinating Committee (MGFCC) -- over Grant Cycle 8 (GC8), a staggering $437.9 million package earmarked for the period 2027 to 2030.

MIAA acknowledged earlier concerns raised by civil society groups over their representation in the selection process, noting that four additional CSO representatives had since been added to the Selection Committee -- and urged all sides to now respect the established rules and procedures governing the process.

The association issued a forceful call for the CCM's independence, demanding members exercise their mandate free from "intimidation, coercion or undue influence," and insisted any objections to the Selection Committee's decision must be based on genuine, documented grounds rather than backroom manoeuvring.

In a pointed swipe, MIAA also voiced alarm over the leaking of confidential CCM information -- including individual members' voting positions -- warning that such sensitive matters should never be fought out in public or on social media, but handled through proper institutional channels to protect both the integrity of the process and the safety of CCM members.

The row has been simmering for weeks, with health rights advocates on the Malawi Health Forum piling pressure on the MGFCC Secretariat -- led by Executive Secretary Cuthbert Nyirenda and chaired by Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda -- to honour the explosive August 18, 2026 vote that saw CCM members endorse ActionAid Malawi as Community PR, replacing World Vision Malawi.

While careful not to take sides on who should ultimately be named PR, MIAA was unequivocal that people must come before politics.

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"The people of Malawi must come first. The fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria must come first. The timely protection of life must come first," the association declared.

The CCM is now expected to formally communicate its final PR nomination to the Global Fund Secretariat in Geneva to unlock grant-making -- with campaigners warning that any further delay risks disrupting the procurement of medicines and vital community interventions that millions of vulnerable Malawians depend on for survival.

At stake is a colossal $339.6 million (roughly K594 billion) for HIV programmes, $82.2 million (about K143 billion) for malaria, and $16.1 million (around K28.1 billion) for TB and health systems strengthening -- representing more than 60 percent of all disease programme financing for the crucial three-year period running from July 1, 2027 to June 30, 2030.