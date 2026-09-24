Africa: All of Africa Today - September 24, 2026

press review

Monrovia — CAR Rebel Commander Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity

The International Criminal Court has found Central African Republic Seleka rebel commander Mahamat Said Abdel Kani guilty on four counts, including torture and persecution. The charges stem from the 2013 conflict, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and ousted President François Bozizé - an event that triggered opposition from mainly Christian anti-Balaka militias. Prosecutors accused Said of running a Bangui prison where suspected Bozizé supporters were beaten and tortured, with detainees testifying they were held in a windowless cell beneath his office floorboards. The country's Justice Minister, Arnaud Djoubaye Abazène, welcomed the ruling, saying that "no victim will be left behind, and justice will be delivered at every level.

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Death Toll Exceeds 3,700 Deaths

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The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that over the last 21 days, Ebola infection cases dropped by approximately 26% in Ituri province and 15% in Haut-Uélé province. However, WHO said that North Kivu province recorded a 73% increase over the same period, indicating a distinct transmission profile across the seven affected provinces. Health experts said on Wednesday that response efforts have been scaled up significantly, showing "the first encouraging signs of progress" more than 130 days into the country's latest outbreak.

Malawi Imposes $1,000 Limit on Foreign Cash Possession

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has introduced strict restrictions on the physical possession and movement of foreign currency. Under the new rule, anyone carrying more than $1,000 (roughly K1.75 million) or its foreign currency equivalent must secure prior approval from the central bank or face punitive action. The dramatic tightening comes as Malawi struggles with a severe foreign exchange shortage and a growing forex black market, with authorities attempting to curb unofficial cash flows.

Calls for De-Escalation as Tigray Militia and Ethiopian Army Clash

Tigray rebels in Ethiopia have confirmed they are in a state of "full-blown war" with the federal government, saying they've seized control of several towns and airports, as reports of heavy artillery attacks in neighbouring regions emerge.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front, which dominates the region, has seized control of three airports in the cities of Mekelle, Shire and Axum, taking prisoner the small number of federal police that guard them.

Police Investigate Murder of Ugandan Music Legend Moses Matovu

Veteran Ugandan musician Moses Matovu has died following an attack by unknown assailants in Kampala. Police confirmed the incident occurred on Thursday morning, September 24. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said that Matovu was attacked at Kibuli Market Zone B - a prominent commercial hub in Kampala - and was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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Matovu co-founded the iconic Afrigo Band in 1975 and remained a cornerstone of Uganda's live music industry for nearly five decades.