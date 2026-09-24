Nigeria: 5G Fibre Can Connect 140m Nigerians Still Outside Internet Economy - GSMA

The expansion of 5G networks and fibre infrastructure, alongside measures to improve digital access and affordability, could help Nigeria bridge its persistent internet connectivity gap, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has said.

The development comes as about 140 million Nigerians were estimated to be within mobile broadband coverage but were not using mobile internet services as of 2025, highlighting the gap between network availability and actual internet adoption in the country.

According to the GSMA's State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2026 report, the challenge facing Nigeria is therefore not limited to extending network coverage, but also involves enabling people who already live within covered areas to access and regularly use mobile internet.

The report identified factors including the affordability of internet-enabled devices, digital skills, awareness, relevant online services and the quality and cost of connectivity as barriers to greater mobile internet adoption.

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The GSMA's latest Africa connectivity roadmap also identified faster migration from legacy networks to 4G and 5G, coordinated investment in connectivity and energy infrastructure, and lower costs of reaching underserved communities as key measures for narrowing the continent's digital divide.

For Nigeria, greater investment in fibre infrastructure could complement mobile networks by providing the high-capacity backbone required to support rising data consumption, enterprise connectivity and the expansion of broadband services.

Recent industry figures show that fibre adoption is already increasing, with Nigeria's Fibre-to-the-X subscriber base reaching 319,735 in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 29 per cent increase from 241,750 subscribers in the first quarter.

However, the country continues to face challenges in translating network investment into consistent user experience. The Nigerian Communications Commission's 2026 network performance data points to persistent differences in network quality and 5G experience, including gaps between 5G-capable devices and actual access to 5G services.

The challenge is being compounded by the rapid growth in demand for data. Nigerian internet users consumed about 1.53 million terabytes of data in June 2026, according to industry data, underscoring the pressure on existing network infrastructure.

The GSMA said closing the usage gap would require more than network deployment, stressing the importance of affordable smartphones, digital skills, locally relevant content, trusted digital services and policies capable of encouraging sustained investment in connectivity.

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At the continental level, the GSMA and the Partnership for Digital Access in Africa have set out a roadmap aimed at helping connect one billion Africans to the internet by 2030. The roadmap estimates that halving the mobile internet usage gap across 11 African markets, including Nigeria, could bring approximately 245 million additional people online.

Meanwhile, for Nigeria, industry stakeholders say the combination of stronger 5G deployment, expanded fibre networks and measures addressing affordability could determine how effectively the country converts its growing digital infrastructure into broader economic participation. The GSMA's recommendations come as Nigeria seeks to deepen broadband access and support digital services across sectors including financial technology, education, healthcare, commerce and public services.