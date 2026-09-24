Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: Chelle Orders Eagles to Pick All Six Points Against Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles' Head Coach, Éric Chelle, is set to unleash his best legs against Madagascar in Nigeria's first game of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

After Nigeria missed two World Cups back-to-back and finished as runners up and third place winners in the last two editions of the AFCON, Chelle is not taking anything for granted as Barea of Madagascar storm the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo tomorrow evening hunting for the three points at stake.

The Franco-Malian gaffer was emphatic in stating that Eagles will hit the ground running from this first match of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

"We have to show everyone from Day One that we want it, and the only way to do that is to go for it with our hearts, and refuse to slow down at any point. We must go for the points without any hesitation," Chelle said as he looked forward to the first two matches of the campaign against Madagascar and Guinea Bissau.

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The Eagles fly to Bissau on Sunday for a Day 2 encounter against the Wild Dogs slated for the 24 September Stadium on Tuesday, 29th September.

Already, Super Eagles camp in Ikot Ekpene is brimming with dependable defender Ola Aina and utility youngster Benjamin Fredricks, as well as forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who has been drafted in the forced absence of Victor Osimhen.

Chelle has an interesting headache to deal with for the choice in goal, with Maduka Okoye and Stanley Nwabali both in town and super-fit, and in the defence and attack.

At the rear, Fredericks, Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel are all good to start, not forgetting Turkey-based Chibuike Nwaiwu.

At the fore, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, Samuel Chukwueze and newboy George Ilenikhena are all in great form.

Friday's clash with the Barea will stir memories of interesting past encounters between the two countries at senior level.

At this same stage, 16 years ago (commencement of an AFCON qualification race), the Super Eagles defeated the Barea 2-0 in Calabar on 5th September 2010. A year later, in the reverse fixture in Antananarivo, the Eagles won by the same margin.

However, on the last day of June 2019, the Barea caused one of the biggest upsets in AFCON history by defeating Nigeria 2-0 in a group phase match in Alexandria, Egypt. Noteworthy is the fact that the Eagles had already qualified for the tournament's Round of 16 before that encounter.

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On Friday, both teams will battle for three crucial points at the beginning of another AFCON ticket race, with the Barea sounding off that they are ready for battle, and arriving in Uyo three clear days ahead of the encounter.

SUPER EAGLES IN CAMP

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Frank Onyeka (Coventry City, England)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City, England); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); George Ilhenikena (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia); Moses Usor (LASK FC, Austria)