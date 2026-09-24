Liberia: Pelham-Raad Launches Mentorship Program for Young Liberians

Founder and Chief Convener of the Karishma Pelham-Raad Mentorship Program, Karishma Pelham-Raad, has launched a major youth mentorship initiative targeting 500 young Liberians, pledging to equip them with the confidence, skills, exposure and networks needed to become ethical and service-oriented leaders.

Pelham-Raad made the commitment Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in Paynesville during the launch of Cohort One of her mentorship initiative, a two-day program held under the motto, "Empowering Minds. Inspiring Futures," and slogan, "Be Inspired, Be Empowered, Be the Future."

The inaugural cohort brings together 500 young Liberians as the program seeks to establish a sustained platform for mentorship, leadership development, practical skills and professional networking.

"Today, we are planting seeds," Pelham-Raad told participants. "Seeds of confidence. Seeds of leadership. Seeds of knowledge. Seeds of resilience. And, most importantly, seeds of hope."

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She said the initiative was inspired by her own experiences and her conviction that young Liberians need people who can guide, challenge and encourage them as they navigate their personal and professional journeys.

Drawing from her experiences in telecommunications and technology, international relations, diplomacy, public service and international development, Pelham-Raad said mentorship had played an important role in shaping her own path.

"I did not come into this room simply as a professional, a diplomat, a public servant, or the Founder of a mentorship program," she said. "I came here as a woman who has lived through adversity."

She credited mentors who believed in her, opened doors and encouraged her to pursue opportunities despite challenges.

"I created this program because I believe that every young Liberian deserves someone who will say: 'I see your potential,"' Pelham-Raad said.

She emphasized that the initiative is not designed merely to create beneficiaries, but to develop young people who will eventually become mentors and leaders themselves.

"Mentorship is not about creating followers. It is about developing people who can eventually lead," she said.

According to Pelham-Raad, the program will expose participants to knowledge, practical skills, mentorship opportunities, professional networks and experiences designed to build their confidence and prepare them for leadership.

Addressing the importance of communication, she told the fellows that having a voice must be accompanied by the courage and ability to use it effectively.

"Your voice matters. But having a voice is not enough," she said.

She also warned participants that their journey would inevitably include rejection, disappointment and closed doors, but urged them not to allow setbacks to define their lives.

"But I am standing here today as living evidence that a closed door does not mean your story has ended," she said.

On nation-building, Pelham-Raad challenged the young Liberians to view the country's diversity as an asset rather than a source of division.

She stressed that Liberia belongs to all citizens regardless of county, tribe, religion, economic circumstances, political affiliation or social status.

"Our diversity should not become a reason to hate one another. It should become a source of strength," she said.

Pelham-Raad told the 500 fellows that their selection for the program was based on the belief that they possess the potential to make a difference.

"You are not here because we think you have everything figured out. You are here because we believe you have potential. And potential is powerful. But potential is also a responsibility," she said.

She urged participants to view failure as part of the learning process rather than a permanent definition of who they are.

"When you fail, and you will fail sometimes, do not allow failure to convince you that you are a failure," she said. "Failure is an event. It is not your identity. Get up. Learn. Adjust."

She further challenged the beneficiaries to ensure that their eventual success creates opportunities for others.

"When you succeed, reach back. When you become an entrepreneur, create opportunities. When you become a leader, develop other leaders," Pelham-Raad said.

She expressed a long-term vision for the KPR Mentorship Program in which young people mentored through the initiative would eventually become mentors themselves, creating a cycle of leadership development extending beyond the inaugural cohort.

Pelham-Raad said she envisions a Liberia where young people from modest backgrounds can rise to become international diplomats, engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, ministers, professors, pilots, doctors, farmers, artists and presidents.

"I believe in a Liberia where young people do not have to leave Liberia to discover their worth," she said. "Where our young people can look at their country and say: 'There is a place for me here."'

She concluded her message with a direct charge to the young participants.

"Dream boldly. Learn continuously. Lead with character. Speak with courage. Serve with humility. Rise after every setback. And when you finally get to where you are going--reach back," she said.

"Today, we are not simply opening a mentorship program," Pelham-Raad added. "We are opening doors. We are creating possibilities. We are building confidence. We are cultivating leaders. And we are investing in the future of Liberia."

"This is your opportunity. This is your journey. This is your moment," she told the fellows.

Delivering a message on behalf of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Dr. MacDonald M. Metzger, Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration in the Office of the Vice President, urged the young participants to take advantage of the mentorship opportunity and deliberately build meaningful relationships.

"You need to build your own ally, build allyship, right? Comrades, whatever you call it, get to know the people beyond their names," Metzger told the fellows.

He drew on his own experience growing up in a displaced camp in VOA during Liberia's civil war and participating in a Catholic Church youth development and skills program at the Multi-Purpose Center in Virginia, where he learned basket-making.

His experience, he said, reinforced the importance of self-discovery and developing practical skills.

"But you need to know yourself. You need to discover yourself," Metzger said.

"A mentor can help you find a path, but you yourself must be willing to walk it," he added.

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He encouraged the fellows to be willing to ask questions, accept guidance and take responsibility for their own development.

"Be courageous enough to ask questions, accept guidance, and take full responsibility for your own growth," Metzger said.

Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar Milton Findley, who served as keynote speaker, challenged the participants to establish clear goals and remain committed to them despite setbacks.

Findley reflected on his own journey, recalling that he was elected senator of his class while in seventh grade, although his parents wanted him to pursue engineering.

"I was pressured to become an engineer for my parents," Findley said. "It's not what I wanted to do."

He later studied in Sweden, took jobs including newspaper delivery and eventually returned to Liberia, where young people from Grand Bassa encouraged him to contest for the Senate.

Drawing from his experiences, Findley encouraged the young participants not to fear failure.

"One of the things you should not be afraid of doing is to make a mistake. Never be afraid to make a mistake," he said.

"Set your goal. Set your future. And anything you want to do within that bound is achievable," Findley added.

The Grand Bassa senator also urged the participants to prepare for rapid changes in the global economy, particularly the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence.

"We hear AI, AI, AI, artificial intelligence every day now," he said, challenging young Liberians to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to compete and collaborate in an increasingly technology-driven global environment.