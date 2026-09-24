Liberia: Women Political Leaders Urged to Lead Where Democracy Is Felt Most

Twenty-six women leaders representing political parties across Liberia are participating in a weeklong leadership-development program organized by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, with support from UNDP Liberia, in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The program is strengthening participants' knowledge of local governance and their ability to influence decisions affecting citizens and communities. It also provides a cross-party platform for women leaders to exchange experiences and identify practical pathways to leadership, political accountability and public decision-making.

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo facilitated a session on "Understanding Local Government Structures and Opportunities to Address Gender Issues." The session examined the history and evolution of local governance, county-government structures, women's leadership, barriers to participation, emerging opportunities and practical action.

Participants studied the roles and responsibilities of County Administrations, County Councils and local-development structures. They also explored how women political leaders can participate in public consultations, influence County Development Agendas, monitor county budgets and development projects, engage responsible officials and demand accountability for local-government commitments.

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The discussion underscored an urgent but constructive message: political participation cannot begin and end with elections. Political parties must remain present and active in the communities where voters live and experience the real impact of governance.

Local governance is where citizens judge whether democracy is working. It is where decisions about roads, schools, healthcare, markets, sanitation, security and economic opportunities directly affect everyday life. When political parties and women leaders are absent from these processes, they lose an important opportunity to represent citizens, influence development priorities and hold public institutions accountable.

Women's participation must therefore extend beyond campaigning, mobilizing voters and supporting candidates. Women in political parties must understand how local-government institutions function and use that knowledge to shape policies and regulations, influence county budgets, monitor county development projects and advocate for the priorities of their communities and people.

Speaking during the session, Jarwolo said: "For Liberia, inclusive decentralization is not only about bringing government closer to the people; it is about bringing women closer to power, resources and decisions."

He further stated: "Women cannot continue to carry political parties during campaigns and remain absent when policies, budgets and development priorities are decided. Women must be represented, heard and empowered to influence the local-governance decisions that shape their lives and communities."

Women bring valuable knowledge of community needs and extensive experience in peacebuilding, conflict resolution and community leadership. Their participation can improve the responsiveness of local institutions, strengthen public trust and ensure that development priorities reflect the realities of families and communities.

Increasing women's participation in local governance is therefore more than a matter of representation. It is essential to responsive public services, equitable development, political accountability and democratic consolidation.

Participants were encouraged to translate their learning into action by reading and understanding their respective County Development Agendas, engaging County Councils, participating in development-planning processes and monitoring local-government commitments.

They were also urged to build cross-party alliances around shared community concerns and advocate for reforms that expand women's leadership from the community level upward; participants received copies of the simplified version of the County Development Agendas for reference.

Political parties must create transparent pathways for women to exercise leadership at community, district, county and national levels. They should invest in women's political education, support qualified women for elected and appointed positions and encourage their members to remain engaged with citizens between elections.

Jarwolo reminded participants that all politics is local. Political credibility is built when leaders remain connected to citizens, understand their concerns and work through legitimate institutions to deliver measurable results.

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Women political leaders must become more visible and active in county-governance processes. They should follow county budgets, monitor development projects and ask whether county commitments are producing tangible democratic dividends for ordinary citizens.

Liberia cannot consolidate democracy or achieve inclusive development while women remain outside the institutions that determine public priorities and control public resources.

Women belong wherever decisions are made. Their leadership must be felt in political parties, County Councils, development-planning processes and every institution shaping the future of Liberia's communities.

About the Facilitator

Eddie D. Jarwolo is Executive Director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development. He holds a master's degree in public Sector Management and is an alumnus of The Hague Academy for Local Governance in the Netherlands. He has published on local governance, peacebuilding and democratic development in Liberia.